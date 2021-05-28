Edgars digital onslaught diluted by COVID -19 movement restrictions

Wellington Zimbowa

LISTED clothing giant, Edgars Stores Limited’s bid to drive sales in the midst of a constrained business environment further exacerbated by the global pandemic didn’t yield the desired potential, due to movement restrictions, despite realising nominal sales growth, although the business outlook remains bleak, according to the firm’s recent trading update of the first quarter for the financial year, 2021.

In its recent trade update, company group chief executive officer Tjeludo Ndlovu said in a business first quarter for the financial year 2021.

Reported turnover for the period under review is down 17% in inflation-adjusted terms and up 248% in historic terms, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Sold units for the year-to-date declined to 417,639 from 542,082 last year, according to the update.

“Trading for this quarter was significantly affected by the COVID- 19 lockdown as physical stores were closed for more than 7 weeks of the 13-weeks in the quarter. Online stores were open, but recorded very little business due to delivery constraints during the lockdown. Normal trading resumed on 3 March 2021, bringing relief to our turnover and more importantly to our cash flows.

“The debtors’ book collections kept the company going during the lockdown as most of our credit customers paid their installments on time. Lessons drawn from the 1st lockdown assisted the company in improving online payment platforms for our customers, hence a significant increase in collections during the 2nd lockdown compared to 2020 lockdown. The company was able to honour its pressing obligations on time,” company group chief executive officer Tjeludo Ndlovu said.

The clothing merchandiser noted improvement in forex access due, interbank markets, and the RBZ auction, but lamented that the hard currency base remain inadequate for fabric and merchandise imports.

Operating and borrowing costs are however on the increase particularly food and fuel. This affected related costs such as distribution and employee benefits. The percentage of disposable incomes spent by Zimbabweans on food is as high as 79% of total income, which crowds out discretionary spending on other needs such as clothing.

Edgar’s borrowings stand at ZWL$364 million up from ZWL$245 million in December 2020, while it had no material foreign-denominated debt for the particular period.

The company runs Edgars Stores and Jet Chain

Jet’s sales were down by 42.2% to stand at 188,249 units, compared to the same period in the previous trading year.

Cash and credit sales contribution to total sales was consistent with the prior year at 52% and 48% respectively.

It’s manufacturing unit, Carousel Manufacturing, achieved Unit sales of 42.757 making up a 298.6% increase, compared to the previous year.

The factory was open over the lockdown as it was categorised as an essential service.

Meanwhile, its financial services had receivables book declined marginally from $428m in December to $420 million, as at the end of March 2021.

Interest income grew by 27% year-on-year in inflation-adjusted terms, compared to the previous year, in line with growth in debtors’ book.

“The business recorded normal interest income during the lockdown period. This is a reflection of the resilience of our business model.

“Active accounts as expected declined to 37.6% from 41% of the total number of accounts recorded in December. We expect this number to improve as we open up more credit to our customers in light of an improved operating environment,” said Mr Ndlovu.