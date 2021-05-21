Educational campaigns crucial in fight against pandemic

A lot has been said about the COVID- 19 variant that is originating from India, but not much is known as to how its effect might impact a rather relaxed and carefree Zimbabwean populace.

When news broke of how a Kwekwe family that had just come back from the Asian country (India) got tested for the virus, to which the couple tested positive and the niece’s results were reportedly negative; newspapers were awash with the news, instilling a sense agitation among Zimbabweans.

The first and second wave came and the Government’s recommendations were put in place, saving millions of lives, but the battle against this formidable nemesis (COVID- 19) seems to be far from over, as the India variant (COVID- 19) seems to be already in the country.

Action needs to be taken now, to preserve the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic, so far.

We have come thus far!

It is always better to be prepared than being reactionary, hence, now is that time for authorities to spearhead campaigns, maybe through the Ministry of Information and Publicity, stressing the need to keep on sanitising, wearing face masks and practising social distancing at all times.

If there any other scientific details people should know, such information should be disseminated to the populace.

Meanwhile, efforts to achieve the herd immunity of 60% should continue on the trajectory it has taken as more and more people now realise why it is essential to get vaccinated against the COVID- 19.

To achieve herd immunity in record time, it will be essential to make aggressive efforts to spread information, dispelling all the myths associated with the vaccine.

In other countries where the Indian variant has been encountered, positive cases have been on the rise and governments, especially those in Europe are increasing their awareness campaigns, a factor that has seen millions getting the COVID- 19 jab.

Current statistics show that Zimbabwe has so far recorded 38.612 COVID- 19 cases, 1.583 deaths and 34.416 recoveries.

Globally, cases recorded are at 165 million and 3.42 million deaths, sadly.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

Most people who fall sick with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover without special treatment.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or exhales. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air and quickly fall on floors or surfaces.