EU targets community health workers in COVID- 19 fight

BY Wellington Zimbowa

THE European Union (EU) has availed EUR 6.5 million (USD 7.33 million) as it steps-up efforts in supporting ‘the people of Zimbabwe’ in the COVID- 19 induced lockdown.

Through the multi-donor health fund, the bloc availed over EUR108.26m, about US$ 122.23m. The Health Development Fund (HDF) is one of the biggest donors in the sector.

Among other things, the grant will prioritize procurement of essential commodities, such as personal protective equipment (PPEs), diagnostic tests, and training of all frontline health workers, including community health workers on infection prevention and case management.

“The additional support will contribute to the supply of essentials commodities (PPE, diagnostic tests among others). Additionally, training of all frontline health workers will be conducted, as well as, for community health workers, on infection Prevention and Case Management. As part of the preventive measures, the grant will assist in developing innovative communication tools to maintain a high level of alert in the country. Finally, the funds will contribute to better coordination among all partners supporting the health sector, with the guidance of the ministry of health and child care (MoHCC),” reads the statement.

EU maintains that the gravity of the COVID- 19 pandemic requires a timely coordinated global response.

Its COVID- 19 grants, however, seems to be bypassing the government, as it works with its ‘trusted partner’, UNICEF, apparently showing lack of confidence in the handling of COVID- 19 donation funds by the government.

“A global health threat needs a global response, with timely and coordinated measures, and solidarity. In view of the current rising epi curve, which shows new daily COVID-19 positive cases, this timely support is appropriate for improving ongoing activities, which are part of an urgent response to shared priorities. The EU will continue supporting the people of Zimbabwe, monitoring the work of our trusted partner, UNICEF, to ensure the needs of the most vulnerable are met. We trust this will contribute to mitigating at medium terms, part of the triple crisis of socio-economic challenges, drought and COVID- 19 that Zimbabwe is currently facing,” said EU Ambassador Timo Olkkonen, as he announced the grant.

Zimbabwe has been on the international spotlight following the US$60m Covid-19 donations fund, dubbed ‘Covidgate’ scandal that saw the sacking of minister of health and child care Doctor Obadiah Moyo, whose case is still pending before the courts.

DFID, Irish Aid, SIDA, and GAVI, are some of the development partners that are supporting the EU in its the National COVID- 19 response plan, through the HDF, to reinforce the basic and critical health services at all levels of care, as well as, using flexible procedures to support the early national response in March/ April 2020.

The diplomatic bloc has been supporting the country’s socio-economic development and human rights programmes.

This has not been without some standoffs with the government on allegations of political interference, which the body has outrightly and continuously denied.

However, the EU considers Zimbabwe’s health sector, as its key priority support area, under its 11th European Development Fund.

The United States of America’s Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) has been calling for stringent monitoring measures over Covid-19 funds donated to Zimbabwe, to ensure transparency.

President Mnangagwa has however reiterated his voice against corruption and recently lambasted public officials abusing their offices, with a number of senior officials lined-up before the courts, over corruption and abuse of office.