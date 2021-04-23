European Union courts local youths

By Wellington Zimbowa

THE European Union (EU) has stepped up its engagement with youths in the country in an initiative meant to fully embrace their development in socio-economic development projects supported by the 32-member diplomatic bloc.

Launching the Team Europe Sounding Board Thursday, the bloc’s representative to the country His Excellency Timo Olkkonnen noted that the initiative was geared towards fully empowering and integrating youth’s issues in the country’s development matrix.

“We decided to act swiftly and decisively towards the establishment of the Youth Sounding Board in Zimbabwe, where youth constitute the majority. Our engagement with young people will make EU action more participatory, more relevant to youth, more effective as we will design actions that really support young people, and will help to empower the youth to speak up,” he said.

25 young women and men will be actively participating in the development and monitoring of the EU’s 2021-2027 Multi-Annual Indicative Programme, including financing of joint initiatives by the bloc.

Women empowerment and climate-smart agriculture are some of the focus points.

Youth Sounding Board composed of 14 young women and 11 young men aged between 19 and 29-years well versed in EU and Zimbabwe’s relations is geared to enable that EU’s intervention actions are more participatory and youth-friendly.

“The Team Europe Youth Sounding Board is composed of 14 young women and 11 young men between the ages of 19-29 who have knowledge and experience in issues related to EU cooperation in Zimbabwe: governance and human rights, gender equality, youth inclusion, climate change, agriculture, natural resources management, health, sustainable livelihoods, food and nutrition and other relevant fields. They are representing Bulawayo, Harare, Matabeleland South and North, Mashonaland East, Midlands, Manicaland and Masvingo,” added Mr Olkkonnen.

According to the EU global youth population stands at 1.8 billion with 90 percent (%) positioned in Africa.

“As a Zimbabwean youth, I have always believed in the power of using our voices for a much greater purpose. To be given this opportunity to pioneer such an initiative as the EU Youth Sounding Board, a programme that promises great impact in society, is a dream come true”, said Ayanda Candice Sibanda, a Youth Sounding Board representative.

Following the European Council 2020 resolutions on the crucial role of youths, a call was made to establish such platforms globally and the Zimbabwean chapter pioneered the initiative.