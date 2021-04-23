“Excellence can be attained if you care more than others think is wise, risk more than others think is safe, dream more than others think is practical and expect more than others think is possible”

Today we begin by looking at the emotional side of leadership. We have spent a bit of time looking at the mechanical and logical side of having a team in place. The emotional side is a completely different ball game altogether. We cannot overlook it as human beings are emotional beings and a lot of the decisions we make are affected by them. Because of that, human beings are predictably unpredictable. When you are a business owner and leader, you want to do the best within your power to create an environment that encourages positive emotions. If you are able to achieve that, productivity is boosted and there are minimal misunderstandings between team members. When misunderstandings do occur, they are resolved quickly to everyone’s satisfaction. One of the key points to note is that such an environment is easier to create when your staff is comprised of people you took on board because of merit rather than because you know each other. I have learnt from experience that the worst team members are the people who have or had a relationship with the business owner prior to them joining your team. Such people are either very close family relations or friends. I appreciate times are hard and jobs are not easy to come by. It is a very noble thing that you are concerned about the welfare of the people close to you. However, such people are bound to do more harm than good to your business in many different ways. You are inclined to trust them because you think they are grateful to you for affording them an opportunity to fend for their livelihoods. Because of that trust, you are also inclined not to question their judgements and transactions. Many business owners have been horrified by what someone close to them, who they employed, did. The examples are endless, with the predominant one being theft. Another dynamic is that it is very difficult to discipline them for any misbehaviour, which affects your business’ productivity. When someone who has no relation to you steps out of line, it is much easier for you to discipline them. When a close relation steps out of line, it is very difficult for you to discipline them. The conflict of interest is too high as you are caught in the middle of protecting your business interests and personal interests at the same time. This has a demoralizing effect on everyone else in the team. Over time you will realise that the truly productive individuals will not stay, and the weak individuals who need constant follow-ups to check if they are working will stay. Next week we will begin to consider some of the pitfalls many people have failed to avoid in managing their teams.

“The achievement of your goal is assured the moment you commit yourself to it – Mack R. Douglas”

“Chester Dimairho is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a Public Auditor and an Associate Member of the Institute of Directors. He founded his audit firm in 2020, and the firm already has two international accreditations. He is currently serving as a non-executive director to the board of Chengetedzai Depository Company. The views expressed in this article are his personal views and should not be treated as professional advice. He can be contacted at chesterdimairho@gmail.com”