Finance Minister’s remarks worry VISET

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

THE Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) have sounded alarm bells over the recent comments made by the Minister of Finance Mthuli Ncube insinuating that the ZWL$18 billion COVID- 19 relief funds were meant for established firms and not the informal sector.

On the 1st May 2020, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, unveiled a ZWL$18 billion Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package aimed at rejuvenating the economy and providing relief to individuals, families, small businesses and industries impacted by the economic slowdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

However, the VISET expressed concern over Minister Mthuli’s comments, as they seem to go against the initial statement by Government when the facility was announced, in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID- 19 pandemic, where authorities indicated the inclusive nature of the stimulus package.

“What is more troubling is that we believe this is indicative of government’s view of being ‘pro-big business’ to the detriment of the informal sector that has literally been the lifeblood of this economy for the past 20-years, providing well over 72% of jobs and well north of 65% gross domestic product (GDP),” said VISET.

Furthermore, VISET has been conducting market tours throughout the country and the key hindrance delaying completion of new markets by local authorities is the lack of funding, while also citing the importance of social safety nets.

“We believe the government can assist the sector through capacitating local authorities to build and refurbish markets with adequate ancillary services as well as providing a social security scheme that caters for the sector’s membership.

“VISET is not blind to the many competing challenges requiring government financial support, but stands ready to engage with relevant arms on innovative means to ensure that the sector remains viable for the good of the national economy.”

The Government of Zimbabwe has reiterated its desire to enhance Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) operations to enhance their productivity and quality, while also increasing formal employment, through the impending revised MSME Policy Framework.

Despite making a positive contribution to the rejuvenation of the economy, the SMEs sector continues to face many challenges, but with the coming of the revised SMEs Policy, the government hopes these challenges will be addressed.

The importance of SMEs in Zimbabwe is acknowledged in the National Development Strategy 1. The blueprint identified one of its key strategies as fostering strategic linkages and formalization among SMEs and cooperatives across all sectors of the economy.