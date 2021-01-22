First lady calls for fasting to save suffering masses

By Nomthandazo Gabi

FIRST Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa has made a passionate appealed to all women in Zimbabwe and those in the diaspora to join her in fasting and praying from the 21st – 23rd January 2020 for divine intervention to save people and the nation from further calamity and suffering.

The country has witnessed a lot of COVID-19 deaths for the past two weeks, which is a matter of concern as a lot of families are losing their family members day by day.

Amai Mnangagwa said,” There is no family that has not suffered the loss of their beloved ones because of the pandemic and every day we hear of names that are succumbing,” she said.

Women are viewed as people who hold the family unit together and get to work for it in their daily lives, therefore, they are encouraged to use the power bestowed upon them by the society to ensure that every family is abiding by the measures that have been put in place by the government to curb the spread of the infectious disease.

“As mothers, let us enforce compliance at the family level with measures that reduce the spread of COVID-19 amongst us,” she said.

Furthermore, women were encouraged to practice cleanliness, sanitise at their homes, ensure that everyone in the home knows the importance of having a mask and masking up properly and enforcing the family to stay at home.

Families were advised to seek knowledge of how to help those that have been infected with the virus that causes COVID- 19 and assist those that get sick to cope, whilst remaining safe from infection.

Moreover, as people pray for relief in the nation, they must observe the measures for safe praying and for those that congregate in small numbers are allowed by COVID-19 regulations.

Furthermore, traditional leaders, chiefs, headmen and village heads were advised to help spread the word in communities that will help mothers to save the nation from further damage.

Mass media organisations, print, television, radio online platforms are advised to help in speeding the message across by hyping up communication that helps the nation to pray together and to observe the measures that keep the nation safe.