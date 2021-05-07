Fresh water scarcity worsening due to population growth

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

A holistic approach is needed to eliminate all water access barriers that include distance, cost, infrastructure design and water sanitation, to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by the year 2030 as envisioned by Sustainable Development Goal Number 6 (SDG6), the Matabeleland Institute of Human Rights has said

Water-related conflicts and violence have been on the increase since the 1900s and it is projected that due to the acute water crisis to be faced by 2030, the world may begin experiencing inter-state and intra-state wars being fought over water.

A report by Matabeleland Institute of Human Rights highlighted, “In Zimbabwe, freshwater scarcity is worsening due to population growth, worsening climate change effects, increasing water demand by commercial activities and poor water management strategies. This water scarcity is resulting in localised conflicts and violence over water resources, both in rural and urban areas.

“As of the year 2020, an average of 7.4 percent (%) rural households experienced violence at water points. Mashonaland Central (11.2%) had the highest prevalence of violence at water sources and Matabeleland South had the least (4.8%).”

Furthermore, violence at water points was more prone in those areas where people spent more time queuing for water. The survey that focused on Bulawayo women and girls’ opinions on conflicts and violence at alternative water points in Zimbabwe’s second city shows that water conflicts and violence are common in urban communities during water shedding times.

According to the survey results, most females are facing conflicts/ violence at alternative water points with 73% having experienced insults, 66% pushing/ shoving, 23% fights and 15% threats. The major perpetrators of conflict/ violence being youths (young males 92% and young females 56%. Children were the major victims constituting (98%), young females (43%) and adult females (36%). It is, therefore, critical for stakeholders in Bulawayo in particular and Zimbabwe in general to formulate gender-inclusive strategies of ensuring access to clean and safe potable water by all.