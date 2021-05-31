Full incorporation of rural people in smart agriculture key for livelihood sustenance

By Blessing Mandikonza and Wellington Zimbowa

ACCORDING to the World Bank 2020, the agricultural sector plays a key role in Zimbabwe’s economy, being the basic livelihood source for about 70 percent of the population and contributing 15 to 20 percent (%) to gross domestic product (GDP). The subsector has spiraling benefits to other key cogs of the national economy, providing raw materials for manufacturing as well.

Statistics show that, about 65% of the country’s population resides in rural areas where agriculture stands as the backbone of sustainable livelihoods.

It is by norm that every rural household has a small garden in which they grow vegetables for family consumption and little surplus for sale. The size of one’s garden is mainly determined by access to sustainable water bodies for irrigation and availability of farming inputs.

Traditionally, rural farmers relied on organic manure as a source of plant nutrients, but nowadays, there are hybrid seeds, which require synthetic fertilizers for nourishment.

Families have managed to sustain themselves through peasantry and most people’s histories go back to the village garden with covo, tsunga, cabbage, okra, tomatoes and onion. The main cereal crops grown in the country are maize, sorghum and rapoko, they are mostly rain fed, hence, planted on the onset of the rainy season.

The biggest challenge faced by rural farmers and communities mainly relates to access to water. Water is vital for plant growth and studies have identified that over 80% of the world’s agriculture is rain-fed.

Irrigation plays an integral part in crop production, but is also being heavily impacted by the effects of climate change. Seasons have shifted, rainfall patterns have become almost unpredictable and natural disasters have become a common experience.

Water sources that were used by earlier generations are slowly depleting and some have run dry due to the adverse effects of climate change. Taking a look at the location of vegetable gardens in rural areas we see that most of these are situated in once swampy areas [Matoro in Shona], where water was close by and could easily be carried to one’s garden. The size of these swamps has decimated over the past decades with some almost dried up. In areas where boreholes were sunk long back, there is need to deepen them as the water tables have gone further down. Climate change has led to an undesirable increase in temperatures, which is also fast tracking the extinction of swamps. Wells too, have decimated in number as the earth’s surface water is under threat from the devastating effects of climate change. Our surface water sources are drying up and the size of dams is going down annually, thereby reducing both communal and commercial agricultural productivity. The reduction and depleting surface water bodies has mostly impacted on communities that lack capacity to invest in alternative water sources.

Agriculture communities need to invest in alternative and sustainable water sources like boreholes or syphoning water from bigger dams around them to cope with the scarcity of water. The erratic rainfall patterns mean that surface water cannot be wholly relied on hence, communities ought to turn to underground water which is more sustainable.

Rain water harvesting which is as simple as putting buckets or dishes under the roof and practising smart agriculture systems.

Rainwater-harvesting aids reduction of community vulnerability due to water shortages induced by temporary or permanent changes in the climate and may include depletion of the water resources.

Significant rainwater harvesting is an alternative for landscapes in parks, schools, commercial sites, parking lots, apartment complexes and greenhouse operations.

But, the smaller scale is ideal to supply irrigation water in residential environments such as rural or urban settlements.

The system for harvesting water depends on method to collect, divert, store, filter and distribute water into the landscape.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture’s permanent secretary Dr John Basera, the country is fully geared to practice smart agriculture as a way of mitigating the harsh impact of climate change, which includes water challenges.

Speaking at a recent seminar at the University of Zimbabwe, he said government is keen to ensure food security at household level through a climate proofed agriculture scheme that will practice conservation agriculture.

The envisioned Horticulture Recovery Plan also targeting to boost rural food efficiency, through erecting boreholes in 26 000 rural villages, where and fruit and vegetable orchard will be erected for the benefit of villagers, through government input support and guidance of extension workers.

Zimbabwe joins Bangladesh, Zambia, Lesotho, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Cote D’ivoire, Morocco, and DRC for eligibility to the World Bank’s Climate – Smart Agriculture Investment worth US$2.5 billion and set to benefit about 80 million people in the area covered.