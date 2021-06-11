GlobE Network catalyst to curbing corrupt networks

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

THE recently launched, Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network), will see the enhanced cooperation between member states (United Nations), through the provision of a platform, which provides a faster and more efficient way of prosecuting corrupt networks and practices.

The GlobE was launched at the UN General Assembly Special Session against Corruption, and it offers the 189 state parties to the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), the capacity and means to connect anti-corruption agencies with their counterparts in different countries.

The network also opens up channels for secure and informal information exchange on specific cases, legislation, intelligence, and anti-corruption tools.

ZACC chairperson, Justice Loyce Matanda-Moyo said international cooperation in fighting corruption is a top priority, across the globe.

ZACC, on record, has arrested some high-profile figures, most of which cases are at various stages of prosecution. In 2020 alone, out of the 96 dockets completed by the Commission and referred to the National Prosecution Authority, 41 were high-profile cases. Six convictions were recorded.

In an interview with The BusinessConnect, ZACC spokesperson, commissioner John Makamure, said, “Crime and criminal conduct is now taking place beyond traditional geographic boundaries.

“For instance, ZACC recently identified that $7 billion worthy of proceeds from criminal activities in Zimbabwe is stashed outside the country. For ease of investigations and repatriating that wealth, the GlobE Network will come in handy through mutual legal assistance, which remains one of the most important tools in international cooperation, in particular, for asset recovery.

The setting up of the Network facilitates the exchange information formally or informally and helps prevent the destruction of evidence or even the sale of properties acquired illegally, among others,” said commissioner Makamure

He added, “The Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) will ensure that anti-corruption authorities from all State parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) are able to connect with their counterparts across the globe for faster, more efficient prosecution of corrupt networks and practices.”

Zimbabwe is a signatory to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), which Zimbabwe signed on 20 February 2004 and ratified on 8 March 2007.

Furthermore, Zimbabwe subscribes to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that speaks to the promotion of peaceful societies for sustainable development, access to justice for all, effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels among others. Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 has ten “outcome targets”, which include promoting the rule of law and ensuring equal access to justice; combating organized crime and illicit financial and arms flows, substantially reducing corruption and bribery; developing effective, accountable, and transparent institutions among others. So by being part of the GlobE Network, Zimbabwe is geared to achieve SDG16″.