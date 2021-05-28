Government applauds women in freeing Africa

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

ZIMBABWE celebrated this year’s Africa Day in a unique way, as women were encouraged to stand up and fight all odds that defy women in Africa.

On Tuesday 25th May 2021, voices of key women from different walks of life highlighted the importance of the commemorations.

In a live television edition, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said Africa Day holds a special place in the sacrifice for freedom, democracy and independence in Zimbabwe.

“We are where we are today as a free country because Africa stood by us, and we fought a bitter war to final victory. Hence, as Zimbabwean women, we share this auspicious occasion with our sisters across the continent,

“In the war against colonialism, racism and settler minority rule, women fought side-by-side with their male counterparts. Along the way, we removed the bondage of patriarchy and other gender prejudices that stood in the way of women throughout history,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa added that Africa Day brings an opportunity for women to celebrate their freedom and each year it is celebrated on the 25th of May.

It started way back in 1963 when 32 African countries signed the Charter of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), which later evolved into the African Union (AU)). Only 30 of them were independent during that time.

The day is meant to show the progress that Africa has made, while reflecting upon the common challenges that the continent still faces in a global environment.

“On this day, we celebrate the achievement of women in the tremendous progress of the girl-child in the task of nation-building,” she said.

She said the goal of gender equality is to be achieved.

“There are still challenges to overcome, but we have the comfort that the goal of gender equality shall be achieved. After all, most of our Constitution now enshrines the tenets of equal opportunities across the gender divide,” she said.

Furthermore, popular television personality, Rebecca Chisamba, the host of Mai Chisamba show urged women not to look down upon themselves.

“Let us not look down upon ourselves as women, let us not doubt our abilities, let us not hesitate to take high profile jobs. What men can do women can also do, we have been liberated.”