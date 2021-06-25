Government lauded for $2.4 billion social protection fund

By Varaidzo Zhakata

THE Women for Economic and Social Empowerment (WESE) has welcomed the Government’s $2.4 billion for social protection programs targeting women, as the fund will unlock efforts in remedying societal differences, ushered and buttressed by gender-based violence against women.

“This move will go a long way in rectifying and correcting the anomalies of society brought on by years of inequality and gender-based discrimination against women on all levels of the social, political, and economic framework,” highlighted WESE, in a report.

The organisation observed that along with the current initiative, further efforts are required to curb the prevailing inequalities that are manifesting countrywide, especially in marginalised areas of Zimbabwe.

WESE further noted that the COVID- 19 pandemic, which has seen a rise in teen pregnancies, which are a major drawback to achieving gender equality, has exacerbated imbalances.

“WESE, in the same vein, would like to encourage the government that whilst this is a step in the right direction, a lot more needs to be done to address the existing imbalances that are evident around Zimbabwe, especially marginalized areas and rural Zimbabwe.

“These imbalances have doubled due to COVID- 19 and the girl child has been seriously affected as the number of teen pregnancies has shockingly risen, and these are the greatest stumbling block to achieving gender equality. Government should engage on a national community engagement drive to address this issue and start prioritizing sex education to enlighten young people on the dangers of engaging in sexual activities early,” read the report.

Issues of sanitary health of women also came under scrutiny in the report, with the organisation noting that the matter needed to be treated with urgency, especially considering that a lot of women do not have access to basic sanitary wear or access to health facilities.

WESE also encouraged the government to disburse the funds fairly and transparently, to benefit those who are really in need of that kind of support.