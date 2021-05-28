Government pledges to continue supporting tourism revival

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

THE Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube has pledged to continue working with the Tourism sector to ensure the nation fully recovers from the damage caused by the COVID- 19 pandemic on the tourism sector and economy at large.

Professor Ncube said this at a breakfast meeting hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry to discuss the uptake of the Tourism Support Facility.

Addressing journalists, the former chief economist and Vice President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) said Government was fully prepared to support the recovery of the Tourism Sector.

“The other recovery is within the Tourism sector, which is trying to recover from the impact of COVID- 19, they need access to finance that recovery for Investment working capital through equipment refurbishment survey and we stand are ready as the government to support them.

“It’s not really announcing a stimulus package, we are continuing because COVID is still here. We had a lockdown at the beginning of the year, so we will continue to work with the Tourism sector, that’s why we have this breakfast meeting today (Thursday) and to embrace that let’s continue supporting the Tourism sector under the principles and parameters of the stimulus package,” Prof. Ncube said.

The Finance Minister added that his Ministry was also working with other sectors such as the health sector that was hard-hit by the COVID- 19.

“We have been supporting the health sector, as you know, we have refurbished the hospitals and also providing equipment for the private sector and supporting health workers with risk allowances. All of that is part of stimulating and responding to COVID- 19,” he added.

Furthermore, the finance chief hailed the foreign currency exchange auction, reiterating that the country was having a positive exchange rate stability at the moment, while adding that this development will ensure that companies and Zimbabweans will be able to conserve their currency.

“There are no inconsistencies in the exchange rate, the most important thing in the exchange is the stability, the exchange rate is stable and that’s what we have been yearning for, that’s what the market was yearning for when it was unstable. If you recall 2019, part of 2020, the first thing to do is to do with stability and that’s what we are looking for and this is enabling companies to plan, it is enabling individuals to save and at least, our currency has value,” he said.

Professor Mthuli Ncube was accompanied by the permanent secretary In the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development Mr George Guvamatanga, Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Hon Mangaliso Ndlovu and permanent secretary in the ‎Ministry Of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mr Munesu Munodawafa.