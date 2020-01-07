Government raises alarm over agricultural inputs scam

By Varaidzo Zhakata and Anyway Machani

Government has warned South African based Zimbabweans to be wary of a new agricultural inputs scam that has defrauded multiple Zimbabweans of their hard earned money.

In a statement released to the media, Chief Secretary to the President and the Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said at the centre of the scam is a purported gift from the government of the Republic of South Africa to the people of Zimbabwe supposedly to help the latter boost their agricultural productivity.

“For he record, ‘there is on such Programme between the two governments as of today,” Sibanda said.

“There are individuals and entities of Zimbabwean extraction based in the Republic of South Africa who have devised a plan to rob fellow Zimbabweans of their hard earned cash through a wicked scam. Unsuspecting individuals are phoned from South Africa by the conman to be told that they have been allocated tractors, centre pivots and other farm implements. The unsuspecting individuals are then requested to play a part in meeting the cost of transporting the items to Zimbabwe,” read the statement.

The conmen pretend to be the Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to the Republic of South Africa. Initially, the conmen targeted Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Civil Servants and later targeted gullible members of the faith community

Victims are prompted into the scam through misinformation that failure to take the offer within a marked period of time would result in loss of the equipment to one of the many beneficiaries. Victims have been robbed of between ZAR8000 and ZAR20000 through bank transfers.

“The Government of Zimbabwe wishes to advise all Zimbabwean citizens that all agricultural equipment meant to benefit the citizenry from whatever source is distributed by the appropriate government department in Zimbabwe,” warned the statement.