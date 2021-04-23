Government, teachers in dire straits

COMMENT

GOVERNMENT and teachers seem to be on the familiar collision course, again, after the announcement that teachers who do not report for duty will not be receiving salaries.

As it stands, teachers’ unions are probably writhing with anger and disdain by senator Monica Mutsvangwa statement.

Authorities should probably brace for a backlash, not only from teachers union, but even the civic sector, as the issue of teachers is slowly becoming an issue of national concern.

A lot will be looked at regarding the comments made by Hon Mutsvangwa, especially the legal ramifications of such an action by Government.

Teachers will no doubt have none of it as they still feel government has for long treated them unfairly, since the call to have salaries pegged back to the US$520.

The Obert Masaraure led Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) has already sent out a scathing response to the intended government action on teachers who fail to turn up for duty.

“The Government of Zimbabwe exposes its true nature with each passing moment and not only do they make bold, dump, illegal and reckless statements, but they do it with so much lack of thought and blind confidence.

“The current state of teacher welfare is in a pitiful state due to poor remuneration and unjust labour practices and environment, and now the government has conjured another act of retrogression through threatening not to pay teachers who fail to report for duty,” said ARTUZ.

The backlash is most likely to continue from the various teacher unions a situation that could also jeopardise the current school calendar year, which commenced about a month ago, due to the COVID- 19 outbreak.