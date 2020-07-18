Government to tighten lockdown restrictions, as COVID-19 cases soar

By Edward Mukaro

THE Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) has moved to curb the further spread of COVID- 19 cases in the country after Cabinet approved tightening of the current lockdown restrictions, as the country’s reported cases of the pandemic now stand at 1 064, with a recorded 19 deaths.

The recent death has been recorded in the Midlands Province.

Since the first case was recorded in Zimbabwe, positive cases have been far spaced, but with country’s borders still open for returnees (Diasporas) the pandemic has been steadily growing since March, and of the recorded cases, a large chunk of that comprises of returnees mainly from South Africa and the West.

After this weeks’ Cabinet meeting, Government informed the public a raft of measures that will include tightening the lockdown in hotspot areas, while also postponing the re-opening of schools that had been set for July 28, pending review of measures.

The hotspots that are most likely to be mentioned may probably include Harare and Bulawayo, as the COVID- 19 statistics in the two metropolitan stands at 318 and 188 for the latter, respectively.

Matabeleland South statistics follow hard on the heels of Bulawayo with a recorded 159 cases, at the time of going to print.

Addressing the nation on Cabinet’s resolutions Information and Broadcasting Services minister Mutsvangwa said: “Cabinet is disturbed by the spike in COVID- 19 locally transmitted cases…to curb the increase in transmissions, as well as deaths from this pandemic (COVID- 19) the following measures were adopted by Cabinet.

“The current lockdown restrictions will be tightened, while localized lockdowns will be introduced in hotspot areas and any further reopening on the economy has been halted.

“Testing in communities with high cases of local transmissions to be done such as in Bulawayo,” said Mutsvangwa.

She added that the recently set dates for schools re-opening would be deferred, but warned private schools that had opened without approval from authorities.

“The reopening of schools will be deferred pending review of the situation, while the writing of the public examinations continues.

“Private schools that had opened without permission will be penalised,” she said.

Other measures mentioned by the minister will see the government take sole transport responsibilities for inter-city travelling, but such travelling will mainly be prioritized for citizens seeking medical attention, while two buses will be availed at Beitbridge border post to transport those that would have tested positive to their respective provincial isolation centres.