Government urged to prioritize full, productive employment

By Edward Mukaro

THE International Labour Organisation (ILO) has urged governments across the globe, Zimbabwe included, to prioritize full and productive, employment; #DecentWork needs in pursuit of the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Shocking statistics released by ILO showing what is transpiring in the world of work reveal that 630 million workers are working in poverty, that is less than US$3.20 per day; women earn 0.79cents for every dollar earned by man; 2.78 million workers die each year a result of occupational injuries and illness costing about the 3.94% of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), or US$2.99m; social Protection coverage is at 45% and requires an investment level of 3% – 4% GDP to achieve universal coverage at national level, while sadly, 152m children are victims of child labour, and 73m are in hazardous work.

Addressing delegates at the presentation of the Labour Force and Child Labour Survey by the Zimbabwe Statistical Office in Harare recently, Director ILO country office for Zimbabwe and Namibia Ms. Hopolang Phororo said, “It is for the numbers, I have just mentioned that the prioritization of full and productive employment; #DecentWork need be at the centre of government policies and programmes and the pursuit of global SDGs under Goal 8.

“These statistics are in most cases worse in Africa, Zimbabwe included, if not, they also show other serious vulnerabilities and decent work deficits,” she said.

Phororo added, “Inclusive and well functioning labour markets are central to delivering decent work and supporting social justice. This is because paid work is the main source of income for the vast majority of households, world wide, and because the organisation of work can reinforce the core principles of equality, democracy, sustainable and social cohesion.

“This notion dovetails with ILOs vision to secure a human-centered agenda for the future of work. Availing job opportunities and improved quality of life to the working population will ensure that the country achieves sustainable development, and that no one is left behind.”

The ILOs country representative also praised ZIMSTAT for adopting the new, international standards of collecting data, as they are the latest methodologies as outlined in the resolutions of the 19th International Conference of Labour Statisticians (ICLS) on measuring statistics of work, employment and labour underutilization. The new methodology makes a new distinction between the different forms of work, in particular, employment work and own use production work, as well as, components of labour underutilization, which included unemployment, potential labour force and time related underemployment.

The ILO governing board adopted these new international standards of measuring work statistics in 2014.