Government winter maize production targets 4000ha

GOVERNMENT has approved the ministry of lands and agriculture, water and resettlement’s 2020 Winter Maize Production Programme that seeks to target 4000 hectares in Zimbabwe’s low-lying areas of Masvingo, Matebeleland North and Mashonaland West.

The southern African country has been faced with incessant food shortages over the years, especially maize, which is also the country’s staple crop, leading the country’s authorities to rely mainly on imports mainly from South Africa, Zambia and Malawi.

The programme will certainly improve livelihoods of millions of people in the targeted provinces, as international agencies like the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have been on record stating that about 7.7 million people have been rendered food insecure because of incessant droughts, Cyclon Idai, coupled by a deteriorating economy – the worst the country has ever experienced over the decade.

Most communities have been heavily reliant on donor aid from both local and international agencies, while some have been beneficiaries of monthly money allocations from agencies like the WFP.

In a post-cabinet briefing released to the media, the government stated that the programme would be beneficial to the people of Zimbabwe in many ways than one, as evidence by the cost-benefit analysis of the programme.

“A cost-benefit analysis of the Programme reveals that it will result in substantial savings in comparison to importing the same amount of maize.

“Other benefits of the Programme include the following: maximization of land use; ensuring food supply sufficiency as most countries are not likely to export due to the COVID 19 pandemic; employment creation for locals along the whole value chain of maize production; and reduction of the burden of support on Treasury since the programme is run on a cost-recovery basis.”

With most nations that have been selling surplus maize to Zimbabwe still under the COVID- 19 induced lockdown, the programme will certainly provide relief to communities in Zimbabwe, in as far as food security and nutrition is concerned.

Last winter, the government partnered sugar manufacturing giant, Tongaat Hulett, to produce 1186 tonnes of irrigated winter maize in the Lowveld.

Targeted provinces like Masvingo have been facing perennial food shortages as a result of the incessant droughts that Zimbabwe has been experiencing.

According to the UN, poverty levels in rural Zimbabwe are closely associated with food security issues, while poverty for the majority of urban dwellers is income-related. In fact, employment and economic opportunities, or their lack of, are key determinants of poverty, in the country, given that both these factors have sharply deteriorated with deepening economic challenges, characterized by high levels of informalisation affecting output production across all sectors of the economy.