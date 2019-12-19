Graeme Smith to hoist Zim flag at Dakar Rally

By Anyway Machani

GRAEME Sharp is expected to raise the country’s flag high when has his first ‘dance in the sand’ at the forthcoming 2020 Dakar Rally scheduled for Saudi Arabia

The 33 year old is aiming to be the first Zimbabwean to hit the final hurdle of the Dakar on a motorbike; he is the second Zimbabwean to enter the event. Graeme however says he will be holidaying on his KTM bike, but will give the competitive event his best shot

Racing the Dakar Rally has always been the Zimbabwean born off-road racer’s dream. From an early, Graeme enjoyed exploring the African bush, on foot or motorcycle as he used to spend most of his school holidays in the remote parts of the Zambezi Valley exploring valleys and rivers that border Lake Kariba.

In 2012, Graeme managed complete his first rally event in Reno Nevada, USA. The Year 2013 gave him the opportunity to follow the Dakar Rally through South America as a member of a support crew, which was a defining moment that cemented his ambition to race the actual event himself.

He started the qualifying process with the Beja Rally in Mexico in 2017 where he finished 11th overall in his very event. In April this year, Graeme completed two international rallies back to back, finishing the Sonora (15th overall) and Merzouga (39th overall) and in doing so earned his qualification for the Dakar Rally in 2020.

In October 2019 he completed the Rallye du Maroc, placed 42nd in a very competitive line up.

Graeme is part of the BAS Dakar Racing Team, which is based in the Netherlands and provides complete race support in the form of mechanical assistance, accommodation and team management. Graeme will be riding alongside some of Southern Africa’s best off-road racers and motorsport personalities as well as several other riders from around the world. He is one of 152 qualifying motorbikers representing 60 nationalities.