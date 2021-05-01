GSMA Innovation Fund to enhance mobile internet service penetration

By Edward Mukaro

ZIMBABWE’s mobile internet service penetration is set to receive a boost from the GSMA Innovation Fund grant for Mobile Internet Adaptation and Digital Inclusion that was awarded to Zonful Energy, through the support of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Deutche Geselleschaft fur International Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, the GSMA and its members.

According to a press release from the energy firm, the grant will go a long way in enabling marginalised members of society who cannot afford to access mobile internet services due to the high cost of smartphones, thereby improving the country’s internet literacy rate.

“…Over 43 percent (%) of the Zimbabwean population does not currently use the internet. The GSMA Innovation Fund will enable Zonful energy to curtail the internet gap in rural off-grid.

“Zonful Energy will market and distribute low-cost smartphones and data bundles with upto 24-month data plans, via payment instalments to help affordability for the end customer,” read the statement.

The firm stressed the effective use of accommodative strategies, which will enable the targeted groups of society to access smartphones, despite they being customers or non-customers.

“Zonful Energy aims to reduce the internet usage gap in Zimbabwe through an affordable and the Pay-As-You-Go model.

“The Pay-As –You-go mobile will enable the low income earning customers to access the smartphones upon payment of a small deposit and settle the balance over a stipulated period of time.

“But customers and non-customers of Zonful Energy Solar Home System can be part of the program.”

The GSMA Innovation Fund aims to increase mobile internet adaptation and usage for the undeserved not currently able to use mobile internet services. Internet adoption will curb the information gap and improve the livelihood of the deprived communities through digital inclusion.

The project is also multifaceted, as it will witness training on digital skills, through ‘Digital Clinics’, where customers will be taught how to use mobile internet through the GSMA Mobile Internet Skills Training Toolkit (MISTT), in collaboration with leading mobile operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe.