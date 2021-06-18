HAZ welcomes COVID- 19 regulations

By Edward Mukaro

THE Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) has welcomed the Government’s interventions meant to curb the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic, despite having an effect on the overall performance of the sector in the prior year where the sector recorded 10 percent (%) occupancy levels.

Hotels have been mostly affected by the national lockdowns called upon by governments across the globe in efforts to curb the pandemic.

Most nations have banned their citizens to travel to perceived COVID- 19 hotspots and to countries that still have low herd immunity.

Speaking in an interview with The BusinessConnect newspaper, HAZ second vice president, Brian Nyakutombwa expressed optimism at the interventions being made by authorities.

“HAZ welcomes any and all interventions by the authorities for the safety and security of the traveling public and citizenry at large. And HAZ’s prayer is that as those interventions are crafted and implemented, adequate considerations be done for the survival of the industry which generates revenue by keeping its doors open,” said Nyakutombwa.

Furthermore, Nyakutombwa implored players in the sector to complement and adhere to regulations set by authorities.

“HAZ has been augmenting the efforts by authorities by encouraging its members to comply with the COVID- 19 protocols and it is encouraging to note that hospitality and tourism operators have been taking heed and providing safe environments for their delegates,” he said.

The first quarter (Q1) of 2021, that is, January to March, turned out not so good for the industry due to the national lockdown that was effected in the first week of January 2021, resultantly leading to cancellations and postponements of bookings that had been confirmed.

“That resulted in the average occupancy for the quarter is around 10% for the industry. Business traffic started picking up in mid-March and the trend has been encouraging into Q2, being largely driven by Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) markets, with corporate entities, NGOs, government and quasi-government organisations being the major volume drivers,” added Nyakutombwa.

In Zimbabwe, Tourism is the fastest growing sector and is recognised as low-hanging fruit. For the year 2018, the sector contributed 7.2% to the gross domestic product (GDP), with tourist arrivals reaching the 2.579.974 mark, which is a 6% increase from 2017. The sector is on an expansion drive and seeks to diversify the tourism product base by extending investments across the country.

According to knoema.com, in 2019, the contribution of travel and tourism to GDP (%of GDP) for Zimbabwe was 6.5%. The data engine notes, “Though Zimbabwe contribution of travel and tourism to GDP (% of GDP) fluctuated substantially in recent years, it tended to decrease through 2000 – 2019 period, ending at 6.5%, in 2019.