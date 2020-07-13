Hippo Valley eyes bouncing back

earmarks 50% share to mark spring back

By Wellington Zimbowa

TONGAAT Hulett Limited’s subsidiary Hippo Valley Estates Limited is earmarking a 50 percent share to mark a spring back in sugar production in 2020/21 after a malfunction in the past season, where poor volumes and cane quality have been blamed for the 11% production contraction for the year period under review, ending 31 March 2020.

Stated Hippo Valley: “Total industry sugar production for the 2020/21 financial year is forecast to be between 440 000 and 455 000 tons of sugar with approximately 35% being sold into the export market,” said the company.

Meanwhile, the company’s sugar production for the year ended 31 March 2020 contracted by 11% to 212 000 tons, from 239 000 tons produced in the prior year, attributed mainly to decrease in both the volume and cane quality resulting in a cane to sugar ratio of 8.0 from 7.8 in 2018.

In this period under review, Tongaat contributed 48% to total industry production down from that of 53%, in 2019.

The company says industry sales in the local market decreased by 13% to 324 000 tons from 371 000 tons in 2019, due to declining demand, as disposable income came under severe strain as the continued economic challenges took centre stage.

In the interim, a 22% decline of industry export volumes sales from 112 000 to 89 000 tons in the preceding year due to infrastructural and logistical nightmares triggered by Cyclone Idai, hindering exports through Beira.

On the other hand, regional and international export prices on the two markets were on average 17% higher than in the previous year.

Against a 14% decrease in attained sales, Hippo Valley registered a 48% increase in revenue amounting to RTGS$ 3.7 billion, compared to RTGS$ 2.5 billion, despite a sales volumes decrease of 14%, mainly due to better exports and successful utilization of the market mix.

Resultantly, the company has posted RTGS$ 0.8 billion from RTGS$ 0.6 billion marking a 33% increase in the period under review.