Hopley GBV mobile centre launched

By Varaidzo Zhakata

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in conjunction with the Government of Zimbabwe last week launched the Gender Based Violence mobile one stop centre in Hopley.

In her speech the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Country Representative, Dr Esther Muia said the prevalance of GBV is worrisome.

“Gender Based Violence remains a huge problem in the Country. The Zimbabwe Demographic Health Survey for 2015 confirms that violence against women and girls remains a huge problem. At least 1 in every 3 women aged 15-49 having experienced physical violence since the age of 15 and 27percent of women 15-49 have experienced sexual violence at some point in their lives. Sexual violence is a grave violation of human rights, particularly the right to dignity, bodily integrity and personal security that everyone is entitled to, and that is protected under the Constitution of Zimbabwe and many international agreements that Zimbabwe is party to,” she said.

In a speech read on her behalf, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni said “the Government of Zimbabwe remains committed to addressing the problems of Gender Based Violence and the ministry has adopted the “Zero Tolerance 365 National Programme on GBV Prevention and Response which stipulates that institutions should be established and be supported to provide timely and comprehensive services to survivors of GBV in a victim-friendly environment. This then facilitated the adoption of one-stop-centre,” the minister said.

Dr Nyoni said since the enactment of some one-stop-centres, her ministry and other partners have provided services to 8 957 survivors of GBV in the previous two years, with 65 percent of them being victims of sexual violence.

European Union Ambassador Timo Olkkonen expressed hope that the mobile centre would bring to an end to cases of violence against women that often go unreported.

“The one-stop-centre model is the epitome of a coordinated response to GBV and has demonstrated positive results in increasing access to formal support services, providing a comprehensive support package,” he said.

Ambassador Olkkonen said training programmes would be implemented for service providers to ensure they have the requisite capacity and knowledge to deliver multi-sectorial services in a sustainable manner.

The centre would focus on prevention, protection of survivors and increasing reporting of violence cases women and girls.

He urged the women and girls of Hopley and local areas to use the services to have better control over their sexual and reproductive health and their well-being.

“We need to stand up, speak out and act against sexual and Gender Based Violence until it is totally eradicated in our society. It is unacceptable and should not be normalised.

“Ending sexual and gender based violence and harmful practices is a joint responsibility,” said Ambassador Olkkonen.

The EU is contributing significantly to the provision of equality, essential services to the most marginalised and vulnerable women and girls through the Spotlight Initiative.

The model has received attention in development settings as a commendable way to aiding exhaustive and ethical care for survivors of GBVas it allows the availability of health care, psycho-social support, police victim friendly and legal aid services to GBV victims under one roof in communities.

To date, Government in collaboration with the UN and the EU has commissioned four fixed one-stop-centres in Makoni, Gwanda, Gweru and Chinhoyi.

Government has also started processes of setting up more one-stop-centres in Epworth, Bulawayo and Bindura.

They are expected to start functioning before end of next year.