Incentives spur farmers- Outgoing TIMB boss

By wellington Zimbowa

OUTGOING Tobacco Industry Marketing Board chief executive officer, Dr Andrew Matibiri leaves a happy man after over a decade successful tenure at the helm of the state controlled tobacco regulation and advisory board.

Credited with turning the fortunes of the dipiladating, but once vibrant sub-economic sector Dr Matibiri recalls that he gave his office due attention and has a parting lesson for the country.

“My feeling is that, after serving as CEO for TIMB for 12 years, I have given the industry all that I had to offer with total passion and commitment and it is now time to hand over to a new leadership.

“The main lesson is that farmers will always perform provided there is a proper ready market for their produce and are sure of receiving their fair proceeds. It is also important to take into cognisance the roles of each and every stakeholder in the value chain

“I took up my appointment as CEO of the TIMB when production, and foreign currency earnings from tobacco, had plummeted to a 30-year low of 48 million kilograms. This was the biggest challenge then. Another challenge was that of the increasing numbers of tobacco farmers, especially small-scale producers. The institution, and the tobacco industry as a whole, had been set up and geared to serve about 1500 large-scale farmers. A lot of work had to be put in to correct this, as just about all the tobacco-producing beneficiaries of the land reform programme were not aware of the regulations for the production and marketing of tobacco,” he says.

Congestion at sales floors according to Dr Matibiri was the order of the day forcing his management to license more sales points.

Subsequently, TIMB had to decentralise its sales floor in tandem with growing interests in the golden crop by the new resettled farmers as a result of the early 2000 fast track land reform programme.

Previously, growing of the lucrative crop was largely a preserve of commercial farmers who were mainly white and as a copying measure, TIMB subsequently rolled out funding mechanisms according to Dr Matibiri to ensure full recovery of tobacco farming while timeously upgrading the central payment system and the stop-order system.

“However, with invaluable support from dedicated staff members, Board members, the parent ministry, other national agencies and my family, the job was made easier.

“Some of the issues that were addressed were congestion at sales floors, funding for production, establishment of a trusted stop order system, construction of the TIMB headquarters, contract production and marketing system, stakeholder compliance with industry regulations, enhancement of the participation of indigenous players in the tobacco value chain. However, I will be the first one to admit that these have not been completely and successful addressed, but it would be true to say that the industry is now better structured than 15years ago,” further added Dr Matibiri.

He said he has no immediate plan post leaving TIMB and would pause to reflect on it.