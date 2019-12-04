Investigate USD10 billion contentious debt: ZIMCODD

By Anyway Machani

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) says government should investigate the country’s contentious US$10bln debt rather than overburden the taxpayer.

Speaking at a post budget workshop held in the capital, ZIMCODD Campaign and Advocacy Officer, Confidence Tendai Bobo said corrupt government officials responsible for the debt should be held accountable for their actions.

“There is the US10billion over expenditure by different line ministries and government departments and we are saying as a nation we need to audit where this debt came from because it cannot and it should not continue to burden citizens’ shoulders because there is no accountability on what this money was used for. The nation should not tolerate such economic atrocities that only add more pressure on hard-pressed Zimbabweans,” said Bobo.

Following the audit, Bobo said the culprits should be bought to book and made liable to compensate the abused funds.

“We are encouraging our parliamentarians to stand for social and economic justice in the house. We urge them to condone this debt as long as there is no audit because when the audit is done we want those who are responsible for the mismanagement to pay the debt,” she added.

ZIMCODD noted that Corruption is rampant in Zimbabwe with mismanagement of public funds on the rise. The organisation called for the eradication of corruption, an epidemic that has entrapped Zimbabweans in the cycle of poverty.

“We need to deal with corruption, if we could mobilise resources domestically, we can achieve much as we will stop borrowing and finance our own developments because arrears are continuing to grow, how are we going to contain them,” said Bobo.

Admire Mutizwa from Zimbabwe Council of Churches expressed his disgruntlement over government’s stance of naming and shaming corrupt officials without going the extra mile to recover abused funds.

“After investigations and audits on such cases, I think we need to be assured that the money has been recovered and is going to be put into the hands of the public service,” he noted.