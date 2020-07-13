July 31st demo organisers sugarcoating political agendas – analysts

By Simbarashe Musaki

HUMAN rights activists have questioned the sincerity of July 31 anti-corruption mass protest organizers, led by Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume, in suspicion that the former MDC – Alliance principal is sugarcoating political agendas.

In an exclusive interview with The Business Connect, human rights activist Ms Abigail Mpambi alerted the nation of some political leaders who are commercializing and hijacking genuine civic issues, to pursue political agendas invisible to the citizenry.

“Demos have proved to be nothing, but a cash cow for the elite. A double burden to the poor, since they are always on the receiving end. Commercialization of civic issues promoted by the import of foreign tactics in dealing with our domestic issues has drowned civic operations in this country.

“It’s a pity we are finding ourselves in it as civic society leadership. Genuine issues are often hijacked to pursue hidden agendas invisible to the masses. Yesterday, it was never this way, true civic voice is being suppressed and overshadowed,” said Mpambi.

Veteran human rights activist and LEAD president, Linda Masarira disclosed her fearfulness of a third force manipulation in both the civic and political spaces to cause instabilities and push for regime change.

“It becomes difficult to judge the sincerity of demonstration coordinators, cognizant of the fact of how some donors have been manipulating the Zimbabwean situation to cause economic instability and push for a regime change agenda. I’m mindful and fearful of Western influence (a third force) and donor funders from the west and east, penetrating into our civic space and political parties,” she said.

Zimbabwe People Power Movement (ZPPM) principal co-ordinator, Albert Matapo echoed support behind the demonstration, hoping that the protest has no footprints of either ZANU PF’s Lacoste, and G40 or MDC-T and MDC Alliance factional conflicts.

He said: “We hope that the July 31st demonstration organisers are not being used by G40 faction of ZANU PF or being used by someone hiding behind Ngarivhume in pursuance of factional battles, that is if the MDC-T extra-ordinary congress dates are unchanged.

“If the cause is genuine, we also pray and hope that they have safety mechanisms to protect ordinary citizens. We do not want citizens to lose their lives and yet, in the end, no freedom comes as has been in the past.”

However, political expert and National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) spokesperson Madock Chivasa was diplomatic on the much-hyped demonstration, challenging planners to be participants and take responsibility for the outcome.

“Demonstrations are a democratic right and a way of communicating with authorities, and it is good for Zimbabweans to pursue peaceful engagements. Previous demonstrations lacked the participation of leaders who called for those demonstrations. Leaders who called for this demonstration must lead from the front and ensure that no illegal activities are done and the leaders must take responsibility of whatever happens, as a result of the demonstrations,” said Chivasa.