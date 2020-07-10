Kenya and Nigeria showing Zim the way

COMMENT

THE government of Zimbabwe should take a queue from other governments on the continent, like Kenya, Nigeria and other nations, in order to make sound and informed decisions before rushing schools to open its classroom doors for pupils, teachers and other stakeholders in the education sector, in light of the spread and curbing of COVID- 19.

Government has been embroiled in meetings with stakeholders in the education sector, as the nation ponders on the next move to take, as scholars last went through classroom doors in early March 2020, before exam classes controversially opened for the June 2020 sitting, albeit under protest from teachers unions and various stakeholders.

The shambolic exam process has led to worrying reported cases of villagers becoming part-time invigilators, as some teachers boycotted overseeing the exams, in fear of contracting the highly contagious COVID- 19.

Kenya has led the way in as far as protecting stakeholders in the education sector is concerned, as the ‘Horn of Africa’s government has put in place clear measures to protect its teachers and students.

During the week (Tuesday), the Kenyan government declared that its school year was considered lost because of the Coronavirus pandemic, and primary and secondary pupils would return to class next January (2021).

The Kenyan education minister George Magoba, said in a statement, ‘the curve or COVID- 19 infections was expected to flatten only by December 2020.

Kenya, which is currently undergoing a phased reopening of the country–from the lockdown–has seen government setting 1st August 2020 as the day international flights will resume and the lifting of internal travel restriction. At the time of going to print, Kenya had a reported 8000 COVID- 19 positive cases and 164 deaths.

Back home, the government has set 28 July as the day school gates will be opened for scholars, this is despite a recent surge of the number of COVID- 19 positive cases, which now stand at over 800 and 9 deaths.

Nigeria has been one other classic example with the West African nation’s Federal government reversing its earlier announcement on resumption of schools.

It also said no Nigerian school will participate in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, earlier scheduled for August 5 to September 5.

Nigerian education minister Mr Adamu Adamu was quoted in that country’s media saying he would prefer that “Nigerian students lose an academic year than to expose them to dangers.

“Schools under the supervision of the Federal ministry of education will not reopen on August 4th or any time soon. Our schools will only open when we believe it is safe for our children and that is when the situation is right, not when the number of COVID- 19 infections is going up in the nation. So, I just want to make it clear,” said Adamu.

It will be interesting to see if the government will buckle under pressure from stakeholders in the education sector, and have another change of heart, as happened in the first place before the announcement of July 28 as the new date for schools reopening.