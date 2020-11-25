Khupe flexes muscles, again

By Edward Mukaro

THE Thokozani Khupe led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC– T), has recalled five Councillors from the Chitungwiza Municipality, who ran for office under the MDC Alliance banner.

According to a letter in position of The BusinessConnect, the positions are now vacant.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (T) stating that the following councillors have been expelled from the party.

“Cllr Jabulani Mtunzi of Ward 21, Cllr Kudakwashe John of Ward 12, Cllr Darlington Msonza of Ward 12, Cllr Musa Mukweza of Ward 19 and Cllr Stanely Warikandwa of Ward 11.

“In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

“In terms of Section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, as read with Section 129 (1) (K) wards 15, 21, 12, 19 and 11 are now vacant.

Recently, Khupe, who is the interim president of the MDC-T after the Courts ruled in her favour to succeed the late Morgan Tsvangirai, has been expelling Members of Parliament and Councillors alleged to be loyal to Advocate Nelson Chamisa, who leads the MDC Alliance, as momentum gathers pace for the emergency MDC-T congress where new leadership is set to be elected to take the party forward.

More details to follow…