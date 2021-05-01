LADS to increase efficiency in councils

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

GOVERNMENT has launched the Local Authority Digital System (LADS) AFRICA, a system that will go a long way in improving local authorities’ operations as LADS enables the provision of accurate and timely billing, enforce revenue collection through payment plans and produce timely financial reports, among other benefits.

The launch that was graced by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable July Moyo at the Rainbow Towers, on the 28th April, comes after growing demand from local authorities after which the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) register a company, that fully focuses on providing ICT services required by local authorities.

LADS is a digital platform designed to support efficiency in local authorities, financial management systems and it allows computation of communities database, housing, public amenities billing points and ratepayers information.

While addressing the delegates during the Launch in Harare, Minister Moyo urged local authorities to utilize the LADS for the benefit of the community.

“The six things that we need to work with as local authorities in order not to leave anybody behind includes education facilities, health facilities, roads, water, electricity and social amenities,” he said.

Engineer Quinton Kanhukame, who is the HIT Vice-Chancellor of HIT said, “Apart from providing local solutions, LADS is going to bring in foreign currency as they are planning to introduce it to SADC countries in future”.

LADS is a HIT project funded by the European Union (EU), meant to provide all the information and communication on technology services required by local authorities.

The project started as a pilot project funded by the Common Wealth Local Government Forum (CLGF). CLGF is a European Union-funded non-governmental organization, whose mandate is to support the development of local authorities.

Speaking on the same occasion, LADS Africa projects director, Eng. Tererai Maposa said,” LADS AFRICA is start-up under HIT; our mission is to facilitate the ease of doing business in local authorities in Zimbabwe and beyond, and our vision is to create smart cities by 2025,” said Maposa.