Lafarge’s Dry Mortar Mix commissioning on the cards

By Edward Mukaro

THE country’s leading cement manufacturing firm, Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe has defied negative impacts posed by COVID- 19 as the company announced the upcoming groundbreaking commissioning of its Dry Mortar Mix (DMX) Plant set for the first quarter of the year, that will up production capacity by 500 percent.

Globally, business has been affected by the COVID- 19 pandemic leading to most firms downsizing on labour force and ceasing operations; hence, Lafarge’s bold steps (commissioning of the DMX) go a long in showing the cement giant’s resilience, amidst the pandemic.

Lafarge stated, “Notable events lined up for this year include the official commissioning of our Dry Mortar Mix Plant within the first quarter of the year. “The installation works for the plant were completed in December 2020 and the engineers are currently engaged in performance tests. This plant will increase our capacity to deliver dry mortar products close to 500%.”

The firm is also bullish about its cement production capacity as preparatory works for the installation of a Vertical Cement Mill procured from CBMI of China is already underway.

“This investment will double our cement milling capacity and installation works are set to run over the course of the year,” Lafarge said.

Following the success of the TSP that brought stability in the economy, President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the NDS1, a five-year economic blueprint that runs from 2021-2025 to lead efforts to create a middle-income economy by 2030.

The construction and manufacturing sector has been identified as one of the key drivers for the country to revive its economy and in the process realising its vision.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying Government would soon unveil a comprehensive roadmap for the industrial and commercial sectors.

He also stated that the cement sector should increase production through innovation, research and the use of new technologies.