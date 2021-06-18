Laissez faire approach to smuggling rings stalling textile industry’s growth

By Edward Mukaro

THE local textiles industry has implored authorities to be more proactive in curtailing smuggling rings that continue to pose a serious threat to the existence of the local industry.

Zimbabwe is awash with cheap and poor quality goods, which are continually sold in the open market with no serious repercussions for smugglers and sellers of these products, while the local cotton textile industry bleeds.

In an interview with The BusinessConnect, the Zimbabwe Textiles Association director, Admire Masenda expressed concern at the rate at which smuggled goods are suffocating the industry relentlessly, leading to the closure of many firms, due to an unbalanced business environment created by the poor quality goods.

Masenda said the textiles industry has lost a lot of ground due to illicit activities.

“While we do not have actual figures. The first measurement is how textile companies have reduced in numbers. We now only have one fully integrated textile company when we previously had 6.

“Second-hand clothes are said to have cost Africa 200 000 jobs in Textiles and Clothing. As long as smuggling is not curbed investment in the cotton textile and clothing sector will remain small. Attitude is it’s easier to trade than manufacture,” said Masenda.

He added that ZITMA was on a drive to conscientise officials at the countries ports of entry, while also embarking on training.

“Stringent border controls. Follow-ups at points of sale as mentioned earlier so that importers can produce documentation to prove they have paid duties.

“Training of Zimra officials to understand different fabrics and products.

Zimra checking source of products in SADC which includes South African Exporters who bring fabrics/clothing from China and export into SADC under SADC trade regimes,” he said.

According to the Observatory Economic Complexity (OEC), in 2019, Zimbabwe’s total income from raw cotton and textiles exports raked in US$74.7 million from exports, with raw cotton accounting for 69.2%, non-knit men’s suits 12.3%, non-retail pure cotton yarn 4.93%, twine, and rope 2.94%, non-knit active wear 1.9%, non-knit women’s suits 1.06%, and heavy pure woven cotton 1.54%, among other products.

ZITMA is the recognised national representative body in the textiles industry. Its primary objective is to protect and promote its members’ interest in textile spinning, weaving, knitting, dyeing, and printing.