Landlords implored to implement the three “R” strategy

Edward Mukaro

LANDLORDS have been implored to adopt the three “R” strategy (refurbish, retrofit, and remodel) to operate profitably, while at the same time satisfying tenants’ changing needs and wants.

In an interview with The BusinessConnect, Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe president, Alexander Millin emphasised the need for players in the sector to be more innovative and move with the times to stay on top.

“Building owners are embracing this approach as there is a veritable demand for smaller units. This type of space could be let quicker and at competitive rates.

“This is what I refer to as the three “R” refurbish, retrofit, and remodel approach,” said Millin.

He implored landlords to employ services of competent and experienced real estate practitioners who can work closely with other built environment professionals to ensure that the three “R” approach is successfully implemented.

The REIZ boss added that remodeling business units is essential, as just sticking to office space is not necessarily the option nowadays, but was, however, quick to point out that office space is also getting more popular, albeit in “green buildings”.

“Additionally, building owners could consider remodeling their high-rise buildings for residential, student accommodation, and retail purposes. The question to ask is whether there is a demand for traditional office accommodation.

“The answer is yes, however, such space should be well planned, functional, and comfortable, and meet the dictates of the end-user. Ergonomic factors should be considered as well. Office space in “green buildings” is now popular and this affords buildings owners an opportunity to retrofit the space to meet this new demand,” he added.

Commenting on the need to creating a conducive work environment that enables the workplace environment to adhere to the set COVID- 19 regulations, Millin advised landlords to implement space designs, which factor in social distancing regulations.

Real estate in major cities has been affected by the working from home policy adopted by many corporates, as a means to decongest the working environment as a means to curb the spread of the pandemic.