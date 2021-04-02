Let’s enjoy responsibly this Easter

HOLIDAYS are mostly meant for merry-making, as families come together taking a pedal off the hectic work schedule, however, this Easter holiday folks should take heed and abide by the set rules and regulations to prevent the chances of triggering the feared third wave of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

It’s human nature to have the urge of letting off some steam by merry-making and willfully disregarding protective regulations to enjoy the moment, whatever occasion.

One hopes the masses will at least try to adhere to Government’s regulations as it is through occasions like this (Easter), where people tend to enjoy and in the process letting their guard down.

The gains made so far against the pandemic should be cherished and protected at all costs, as no one really wants to revert to Phase 4 of the national lockdown, where millions were forbidden to go to work and fend for their families, exposing millions of households to hunger and starvation.

While many may still feel authorities should do more to improve livelihoods, especially under national lockdowns it’s also up to citizens to strive to create a condition where authorities will not be pushed to call for and impose a tight national lockdown.

Citizens should know that authorities make decisions on situations prevailing on the ground and an alarming spike of cases during Easter will no doubt lead to relevant authorities recommending a national lockdown.

Failure to adhere is nothing but shooting oneself in the foot.

366 days of the COVID- 19 lockdown and as of 30 March 2021, the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported that the cumulative number of COVID- 19 cases increased to 36 839 after 17 new cases were reported. The highest case tally was recorded in Harare, with 11 cases. Recoveries stand at 34 617, while deaths recorded are 1 520.