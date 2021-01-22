Local courts embrace technology, as COVID- 19 bites

By Nomthandazo Gabi

Chief Justice of Zimbabwe Justice Malaba has announced the introduction of information communication technologies (ICT) in local courts, as the COVID- 19 pandemic’s toll continues to disrupt conventional ways of court operations.

The restrictive health regulations which have been put in place following the COVID- 19 outbreak has made physical gatherings for court hearings almost impossible, triggering delays in covering court cases.

Justice Malaba said, “The courts were not spared. Most courtrooms were closed except for those performing essential functions related to the protection of human rights such as mandatory initial appearance in court after arrest,” he said.

However, the court system introduced other alternative methods, which could be employed in dealing with disputes after realising that disputes will arise even during pandemics.

Furthermore, Justice Malaba highlighted that “…even during such difficult times, the judiciary has an obligation to ensure that the wheels of justice do not grind to a halt.”

Adoption of ICT for court processes has been triggered by the hard-hitting Covid-19 pandemic in line with government and World Health Organisation social distancing public safety health guidelines.

Already, a courtroom at Harare Magistrates has already been fitted with virtual court equipment, which connects the court to Harare remand prison.

The automation of court processes reduces human intervention while strengthening accountability and efficiency while reducing corruption, which was a major bone of contention especially in the High Court where some reports of court files allegedly disappeared.

The ICT crossover of local courts will see scanning of documents to produce duplicate electronic files has helped in ensuring that no court files might be removed by corrupt elements in the registries.

This system is set to improve the efficiency of court registries through enabling easy access of case files by litigant, court officials and other stakeholders.

In addition, litigants are able to make enquiries on the progress of their cases with registries at the comfort of their homes or offices, through the information kiosk, e-mailing system.

JSC continues to make strides in improving its communication and interaction with stakeholders and members of the public. The move is based on the fact that social media has become an integral part of human life and it is crucial to keep stakeholders and the public informed of any development in the judiciary.

JSC is now geared towards introducing a more advanced integrated electronic case management system (IECMS).