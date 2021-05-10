“Losers live in the past. Winners learn from the past and enjoy working in the present toward the future – Denis Waitley”

By Chester Dimairho

We continue with our leadership theme today. I am now on the tail end of the articles under the leadership pillar. Last week I wrote about the biggest pitfall in leading the teams in your business. There are so many other ones, but they are not as devastating as poor, manipulated or no communication. I also do not want to dwell too much on negative leadership. Today I want us to consider a local company, which has done very well because the founder was and continues to be a very good leader. The company I want to write about is Securico. Divine Ndhlukula founded Securico in 1998 in her cottage with just four employees, and currently employing more than 3,000 employees. At the time, she had limited knowledge of what entailed owning and running a security company. To make matters even more daunting, the industry was a male-dominated industry. Her competitors were big established companies, and she was building the company on a very limited budget, something which is commonplace for any SME. When you’re an SME, such factors tend to put you off. The barriers to entry are seemingly impenetrable. But she believed that service quality; professionalism and organizational skill would win the day for her. Boy, was she right? You bet she was!! Securico was the first security company to be ISO certified in Zimbabwe. The certification was achieved in 2011, just three years after inception!! Talk about other established security companies sleeping on the job. I won’t try to write about the awards the company has won. They are so many, and I risk leaving out some. On 30 April 2021, the company celebrated its top performers and long-serving employees. I’ll write about the psychological impact this has on all staff members and the resultant productivity next week. Unfortunately, most bosses belittle their staff at any given opportunity. I personally detest the word “BOSS”!! It has so many negative connotations to me and I do not like being referred to as a “BOSS”. Anyway, back to the facts. There are a good number of things I have noted about Securico security professionals. Please note I did not call them security guards. I called them security professionals simply because they are. If you care to notice, you will realise that Securico security professionals are a cut above the rest regardless of where they are stationed. They look presentable, are very polite and genuinely love their jobs. I am a very curious person and I want to learn as much as possible from practically anyone. I believe it makes me understand the world better, helping me to make better decisions. So one day, out of interest, I had a chat with one of Securico’s staff at our local shopping centre. I was very impressed by what I was told about how the company treats its staff. I will not write it here, but what I can tell you with no shadow of a doubt is that Divine Ndhlukula truly understands leadership principles, thus her company is prospering. Until next week, “Quality is never an accident; it is always the result of high intention, sincere efforts, intelligent, direct and skilful execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives”.

“Chester Dimairho is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a Public Auditor and an Associate Member of the Institute of Directors. He founded his audit firm in 2020, and the firm already has two international accreditations. He is currently serving as a non-executive director to the board of Chengetedzai Depository Company. The views expressed in this article are his personal views and should not be treated as professional advice. He can be contacted at chesterdimairho@gmail.com”