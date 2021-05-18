Malaba, a small fish in a pond full of sharks – Analysts

By Simbarashe Musaki

ZIMBABWEANS should be worried about a system called ZANU PF, which is very intact and stronger than ever, as opposed to an individual called retired Chief Justice Luke Malaba, who is a small fish in a pond full of sharks and his forced retirement by the High Court does not necessitate celebration, political analysts have said.

Italian based, political expert and former MDC MP, Solomon Madzore opined that it is a ZANU PF tactic of appearing weak and divided yet deep down, they will be very united and advised some Zimbabweans to switch off the celebration mode.

“It will not be surprising that the High Court judgment was authored by Malaba himself. This is a Zanu Pf tactic, they appear weak and divided yet deep down they will be very united. Malaba is a small fish in a small pond. Naturally, he appears very big, but the actual shark remains the military of Zimbabwe, even if he goes into retirement today, there won’t be anything to celebrate because it’s not about an individual, it’s about the system. The system called Zanu Pf is there, very intact and stronger than ever,” he said.

Zambian based Political Philosophy lecturer, Godfrey Marera foretells that Malaba will retain his position since the executive has everything in its hands and the system needs him, despite that, the High Court ruling gives hope that the judiciary can be reformed.

“I think Malaba is hated because he is seen as a political judge and has been useful to the Government. The celebration was more to say there are at least some judges who are independent, despite the pressure applied to them, that kind of verdicts gives hope to the fact that the judiciary can be reformed at some stage, but looking beyond the appeal, Malaba is not going anywhere because the system needs him.

“The idea of the separation of powers by Montesquieu and Locke, who are among the first propagators of the theory was to ensure checks and balances. Its practice in our situation is only on paper. The executive has everything in its hands,” he added.

South African based political expert, Donald Zhou said Zanu Pf can choose either to win or lose in court and either verdict is to its advantage.

He said, “The celebratory mode is not because there is light at the end of the tunnel. It is only celebrating the demise of one instigator; no one would really think that the opposition has won the war.

Zanu Pf may choose either to win or to lose. Either way, they will still have it. They lose in court, people celebrate, but they will still pick one of all those infamous judges. They win and life goes on. The careless rhetoric in (Ziyambi) Ziyambi’s letter shows that they don’t care.”