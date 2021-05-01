Masenda passes on ZOC baton

By Edward Mukaro

THE “best of both worlds” does not aptly describe Admire Masenda – the man whose passion for the sport has practically changed the face of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) and various sporting disciplines on the land – is sadly closing a glorious chapter after 15-years as ZOC president.

Despite being an active businessman, occupying various management positions in the corporate world, Masenda took over the reins at ZOC from his predecessor Tommy Ganda Sithole, who is now Zimpapers board chairperson, and has over the years used his excellent communication and negotiation skills intertwined with his ability to resolve difficulties – qualities amassed during the vast years he has had in the corporate sector – has steered ZOC to one of the most efficiently run sports bodies, not just in Zimbabwe, but the region and globe at large.

His exploits in the hot seat of Zimbabwean sport saw him getting recognition from various players in the sporting world and corporate sector.

By 2011, Masenda was appointed as a commissioner by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in the Culture and Heritage Commission, a position he holds to this day – a testimony of his capabilities.

However, it took some doing to reach the apex of sports administration for the businessman who has successfully managed to hold his own, as an academic, basketball player and coach, back in the day at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ).

Surely, it wasn’t a bed of roses, back then, making it in the corporate sector was not a question of “if”, but when given that sport was not a well-paying industry in the country and most parts of the developing world.

After a successful stint as a basketball coach at the UZ, Masenda pursued his dream, a notch further by getting into the administration side of the sport, as he entered sports administration at provincial and subsequently national level.

Despite sport not offering handsome rewards, for Masenda it brought more than what meets the eye.

“As I evolved, I learnt to balance the two, but more importantly, sport gave skills that I could apply in my day to day work, which included being able to push and drive agendas, motivating selling and bringing people together,” said Masenda.

However, Masenda steps down from arguably the biggest sport seat on the land, ZOC president, at a time when the sporting world has been gravely affected by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

In his parting speech at the recently held ZOC Annual General Meeting, in Harare, the former ZOC president said the organisation had already put in place the right apparatus for the continued flow of operations.

“Arising from the impact of COVID- 19, your board and secretariat have continued working hard at changing the manner and mode of delivering programmes and as a result, more and more programmes that do not need fieldwork are being delivered online.

“The Advanced Sports Management Course (AMSC) is now conducted online for the most part. The organisation continues to buttress the IT capacities to improve the delivery of programs from the IOC, Olympic Solidarity and NIF,” he said.

Masenda’s journey at the ZOC commenced when he was co-opted on the organisation’s board in 1998.

The following year, he was afforded the opportunity of being the general manager of the AAG in Johannesburg and then in Sydney, opportunities which he recogns helped him make an impression on his colleagues in the Board and Sporting Federations.

As his star shone, evidenced by his stellar performance and work rate, Masenda became the ZOC vice president in 2005, before taking over the hot seat at the organisation the following year – to which he accredits Robert Mutsauki for his counsel and guidance.

“Robert and I worked as a team until 2011, during which, great strides were made to creating the organisation as we have it today, I continue to look to Robert for counsel and call him my friend.

“Today, I am proud to claim that this Olympic Committee has supported the participation of more than 60 athletes’ attendance at international Olympic games and continues to resource numerous sporting federations and associations.

“To Anna Mguni, a big thank you for working with me over the last 9 years. Your sterling work kept the organisation and myself on the right path and I was always confident that all was well at ZOC.”

It is also under Masenda’s watchful eye, that the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation and Member of the International Olympic Committee Board Member, Hon Kirsty Coventry won seven (7) medals at different Olympic games.

Many athletes realised their dreams of participating at the famed Olympic Games under his stewardship at ZOC and at the postponed Tokyo 2020 games that have been rescheduled for this year, Zimbabwe hopes to have at least 7 – 10 participants.

Despite stepping down from the ZOC presidency, Masenda will certainly remain in the thick of things both in sporting circles as he is also currently serving as an IOC commissioner under the Culture and Heritage Commission, a post he has held since 2011.

He also holds and a number of management positions in the corporate sector and sits on various Boards, hence, he’s still going to be rubbing shoulders with familiar faces as always.

The perfect passing of the button done at the right time by the right man.

Zimbabwean sport will always remain indebted.