Mashonaland Holdings’ strict property maintenance pays dividends

By Wellington Zimbowa

LISTED property investment and development concern Mashonaland Holdings withstood the volatile operating environment in the half-year ended 31 March 2020 (HY2020), with tenancy levels remaining stable at 77 percent, the same level realized in the same period of the prior operating year.

The group’s strict property maintenance policy and enhanced customer relations have spurred confidence in its key customers, leading to increased uptake of space within the portfolio, according to Mr Ronald, rescuing the company from lost business as other tenants closed shop, due to economic viability challenges.

Mashonaland Holdings’ rental collections marked a 4% increase to 90% thanks to effective business strategy, whose dividends reflect the lucrative promise of the rental collection in the local property market, during the period under review.

As part of its strategy, Mashonaland Holdings management will continuously ensure a rigorous tenant on-boarding process to guarantee sustainable growth, according to Mr Mutandagayi.

“In line with its strategic focus area on income streams diversification, the group grew its third-party business portfolio during the period”, he added.

Mashonaland Holdings collected a revenue RTGS$ 30.1 million, marking a 44% increase, a testimony to the yielding results of rental reviews.

However, plans to proceed with the Bluff Hill 25 cluster houses project-set to advance the company’s bid to tap into rising demand for residential places has been delayed by COVID- 19, but is set to take off as soon as possible – after the COVID- 19 induced lockdown – while the Charter House reconfiguration design works are said to complete.

The group also acquired a mixed-use development permit for the 42-hectare Ruwa site, with a view to tapping into the rising residential market demand.