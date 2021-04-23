Masimba Holdings posts 112% profit

By Ruvimbo Chatyoka

CONSTRUCTION and industrial concern, Masimba Holdings Limited has recorded a 248% growth in revenue to ZW$5 220 083 423 for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to the prior year’s ZW$1 498 657 461, due to the increase in road and mining segments, impacting positively on the group’s profit for the year, which increased by 112% to ZW$327 385 741.

The group’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Fair Value Adjustments (EBITDA) stood at ZW$1 075 893 350 compared to ZWL 477 331 786, recorded in the prior year.

According to Masimba Holdings chairman Gregory Sebbon, “Earnings growth was mainly driven by improved operational efficiencies in contracting projects, fair value gains realised on the revaluation of investment properties and exchanging gains arising from a net foreign currency asset position,” he said.

The group highlighted that foreign currency auction system introduced by the Government last year to check the run away parallel market exchange rate has contributed to a stable operating environment leading to continued improvement, which provides opportunities for implementation of long-term infrastructure projects.

Furthermore, the group retained its three (3) international organization of standardisation (IOS) certification in the period under review.

Meanwhile, the group endeavours to improve the welfare of communities where it operates. In this regard and as a general guideline, all general workers are employed from the local community in which the project will be executed. In the current year an amount of ZWL 1 184 210 was expended in wages to local community employees.

In addition, the group further contributes to strengthening communities through education and has partnered the University of Zimbabwe’s faculty of Engineering, the Apprentice Board and the Institution of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe, respectively, in honouring and employing top civil engineering students, training apprentice and chartered accountants, respectively.