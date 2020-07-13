MDC-T suffocating Zim’s democratization agenda – Madzore

By Simbarashe Musaki

VETERAN politician and former MDC-T youth chairperson, Solomon Madzore has castigated the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T over the ongoing recalling of legislators and councillors, opining the action reflects a seated lack of comprehension of the Zimbabwean body politic, simultaneously suffocating the country’s democratization agenda.

In an exclusive interview with Business Connect, Madzore, who is on a ‘political sabbath’ – pursuing legal studies in Italy – believes the Supreme Court ruling being implemented by MDC-T is a ZANU PF directive and the implementers clearly show sophistry and strategy deficiency, which will haunt their brand name.

“These are illegal recalls, based on a purported legal pronouncement by the Supreme Court, which is a captured court, and the ruling is a ZANU PF directive. Recalling of elected officials by MDC-T leadership clearly shows sophistry, lack of strategy and a deeply seated lack of comprehension of the Zimbabwean body politic.

“The MDC-T led by (Thokozani) Khupe, (Douglas) Mwonzora and (Morgan) Komichi has missed the point, unfortunately, they have chosen to undermine the aspirations of the Zimbabwean people. You can’t strengthen yourself by recalling elected officials, it doesn’t work like that. Looking at the history of recalls, whomsoever recalls elected officials did not necessarily benefit positively or directly after that. They did not strengthen their base after that. It’s only logical that you weaken yourself or yourselves by such recalls.

“Recalling MPs and councillors weakens the movement and results in cannibalization, which is not good for general democratization agenda in Zimbabwe. Instead of focusing on the common enemies, that are ZANU PF, poverty and lack of ideas, the opposition is fighting each other,” said Madzore.

However, former MDC-T Youth Secretary for Security and Defence Ishmael Kauzani applauded the recalls with a vista that it is a reflection of the party’s return to constitutionalism

He said, “This shows how MDC-T was flouting its constitution and internal democracy. The recalls are constitutional, despite that many people are being misled by people who are ill advising Chamisa that MDC-A contested election as a stand-alone party.”

MDC-T has so far recalled over 20 lawmakers and 4 councillors, elected on an MDC Alliance ticket, deemed to be Advocate Chamisa’s loyalists, defying Supreme Court ruling legitimizing Khupe, as the party’s constitutional leader.