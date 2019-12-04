Mthuli supportive of 12 billion mining dream

By Anyaway Machani

The minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube says he fully supports the vision to achieve a USD12 billion mining sector by 2023.

Speaking at a mining conference held at Meikles Hotel, Ncube commended the blueprint.

“I am a fan believer in the USD 12 billion issue, I can see it, I can feel it and I am impressed on what is being built, bit by bit, deal by deal, mineral by mineral we are already there,” said Ncube.

The minister of finance was excited by the mining sector’s blueprint; he urged other sectors to do the same with the aim of rebuilding the sickly economy.

“Every sector in Zimbabwe should do the same in industry, be it tourism, agriculture and other sectors. That will really help us to understand and build our economy right now rather than thinking about it all the time.

“As far as my name is concerned, I am comfortable with where the global economy is headed as it is expected to grow by 3% in 2020, so in terms of the impact of global demand and prices, we are comfortable,” said Ncube

The creation of employment is also one of the key drivers that endeared the professor to the USD12 billion plan.

“Why is the minister of finance excited by such a vision, the mining sector is expected to employ 45, 000 by 2030. The mining sector is a source of jobs and from the USD 12 billion mining, we will get even more jobs. You can hear my message these days is focused on jobs jobs, jobs.

“So it’s about jobs, it’s about productivity but also the mining sector is the driver of foreign investments and also it is the biggest driver of exports,” he added.

The mining sector’s contribution in generation of foreign currency is expected to kick up. In 2009 it was at 37%, 46% in 2010, 55% in 2012, ranging from 52% from here to 2012 and now it is expected to boom towards 60%.