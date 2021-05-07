National Foods’ volumes increase by 14.2%

By Staff Reporter

A cocktail of factors among them price stability along with increased real income in certain sectors of the economy drove National Foods Holding Limited’s volumes up by 14.2 percent (%), compared to the same period last year, according to the group’s third-quarter trading update.

Said the group, “The price stability, along with increased real incomes in certain sectors of the economy saw an improvement in consumer demand. This resulted in strong growth in volumes across the product portfolio with the exception of the Maize category.

Volumes for the year to date at 395 000 tonnes have increased by 14.2% compared to last year and by 47, excluding maize.”

Volumes in the Flour division have grown by 46% on a year to date basis. Demand has recovered in the category, assisted by support from the foreign currency auction.

Stockfeed volumes increased by 27% driven by increased demand for protein products, notably in the poultry segment. The most recent quarter saw growth slowing as demand for beef feed declined on the back of improved pastures.

The Groceries division sustained its growth trend, with year to date volume growth of 95%, driven largely by rice and salt.

The Snacks & Treats unit saw a volume increase of 44% for the year to date. This result was encouraging in view of the fact that the COVID related movement restrictions have dampened demand in these categories.

However, despite registering growth in most sectors, the diversified concern’s maize division has a difficult year, largely due to the substantial volumes of maize meal imports from South Africa, particularly into the south of the country. These imports have subdued volume performance and impacted margins.

For the upcoming 2021 winter wheat farming season, the group is targeting to set 5 300 hectares.