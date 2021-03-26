New CEO at Delta Beverages, Vice Chancellor for Gwanda State University

By Wellington Zimbowa

LOCAL beverage giant Delta Corporation Limited is parting ways with former chief executive officer Pearson Gower with former finance director Mathlogonolo Valela now taking over the helm of the company.

In a statement, the developments are effective from April 1 this year and Alex Makamure who has been company secretary and treasurer becomes the company’s Finance Director.

“The Board congratulates Valela on his appointment and is confident that he will leverage his wealth of knowledge, strategic insights and passion to drive business growth,” said the company.

Gowere served the company for 25 years, having joined in 1997 under Chibuku Breweries’ marketing department going up the leadership roles including a division marketing manager role.

He assumed the board executive director role in 2003, in charge of beverage sales business and distributions, later moving to neighbouring Zambia as managing director Zambian Breweries, from 2006 to 2011.

In 2011 he later returned home to assume the Delta CEO title.

On the other hand, Valela joined the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited company in 1996 assuming various roles including that of treasurer in 2003.

The Delta board is confident that they will be able to leverage Valela’s skills as a seasoned Chartered Accountant to move the company forward.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has another female Vice-Chancellor through the appointment of Professor Doreen Moyo at Gwanda State University’s helm to become the only female university leader in state institutions.

Previously the late Zimbabwe Open University Vice-Chancellor Professor Hope Sadza was the only female leader in the capacity of vice-chancellor.

A renowned researcher and former Midlands State University pro-Vice Chancellor responsible for research and academic affairs, Professor Moyo joins her private-sector counterpart Women’s University of Africa Vice-Chancellor Professor Hope Sadza.

Her appointment by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is effective from 1 March.

Professor Moyo is an animal parasitologist, holding a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Biological Sciences (UZ), Master of Philosophy degree in Veterinary Parasitology as well as Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Parasitology (UZ).