New dispensation characterized by macro-economic dislocation and instabilities – analysts

By Simbarashe Musaki

MACRO-ECONOMIC dislocation and instabilities characterizing the new dispensation are the main toxicities affecting the country’s economic main pillars leading to economic woes facing the country, economic experts have said.

Economic guru Vince Musewe in an exclusive interview with Business Connect generously reminded the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led new dispensation essential economic and monetary fundamentals being overlooked by his think tanks implementable to resuscitate the economy.

“If the government wants the economy to recover there is need for a total relook at our macro-economic stabilities, the pillars being stable currency, peace and political stability. The country should have consistent economic policies and there is need to industrialize so that we cut down on imports.

“Politically, both foreign investors and local businesses cannot invest in a country where there is political uncertainty. Investors want to make sure that their money is safe, so if we don’t resolve the political question we cannot expect the economy to recover.

“Add to that there is issue of corruption that is not being resolved, creating a lack of confidence in the current administration. People are tired of the catch and release stories unless the President puts his foot down and walk the talk. We need to see people being arrested, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) being more powerful, dodgy deals being exposed and people answering for that,” said Musewe.

Economic connoisseur and National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) treasurer Robert Mhlanga believes that the economic oxygen mask is simply the capability of addressing challenges emanating from a defective constitutional order.

He said, “The real challenge facing our country stems from a defective constitutional order. Our economy is being limited by lack of political will to address key economic fundamentals that can sustain a functional economy. The failure by the new dispensation to address financial mismanagement in key state institutions and arresting rampant corruption under a context of debilitating economic sanctions affects the functionality of our economy. The new dispensation has proved that it is not capable of addressing these issues.”

Economic scholar Dr Tapiwa Mashakada is certain that resolving policy missteps and ending international isolation leads to Zimbabwe of ‘milk and honey’ promised by freedom fighters prior to independence.

“In simple terms the economy is reeling from lack of confidence and macro-economic dislocation inflicted by a cabal and the wheels are off. The so-called new dispensation lacks right policies to run the economy. They tumble from policy missteps. But above all, the corrupt regime is facing a serious legitimate crisis which has led to international isolation and quarantine by SADC,” said Mashakada.