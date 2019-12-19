New empowerment policy on cards

By Tendai Sahondo

A new economic empowerment policy will be unveiled by the ruling party in the first quarter of next year, ZANU PF head of Economic Empowerment, Dr Mike Bimha has said.

In an interview with The ZANU PF Business Bulletin, Dr Bimha said the blueprint which will succeed the controversial indiginisation and economic empowerment policy will be cascaded to government for implementation, subject to periodic evaluation.

“We will finalise the new economic empowerment policy in the first quarter of 2020 after it has gone through the requisite approval steps. We will then hand it to government for implementation, as there is a paradigm shift, which places emphasis on the supremacy of the party.

“Policy formulation will therefore be primarily handled by the party as we want to see government doing more of implementation, not policy formulation. The shift is particularly favorable and more manageable as ZANU PF has experienced heads of departments that have worked in government and know how government works,” he said.

Bimha said it had become necessary to revisit the policy owing to legislative changes, which saw the scrapping away of the 51/49 threshold. Initially the diamond and platinum sectors had been allowed to retain the threshold before they were equally removed in the reserved sectors.

“We are reviewing the policy to encapsulate views from party structures which include youth, women, war vets and other disadvantaged groups. Furthermore, we had to interface with other outsiders such as stakeholders and the business fraternity.

“The policy had to be aligned with the Vision 2030 and the manifesto we used to win elections in 2018. Resolutions from last year’s conference also had to be incalculated in the new economic empowerment policy, “he added.

To this end, the party engaged on an ambitious drive to sensitize stakeholders and consult on the policy through breakfast seminars. To date, the party has held three well-subscribed meetings in Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare with representatives from all sectors.

Bimha said a number of issues emerged from the consultative exercise including use of the term indiginisation which stakeholders claimed had been stained by the previous regime.

“Economic empowerment is a more favorable term and broader. The term indiginisation is synonymous with the previous regime; the term in itself scares away investors. However stakeholders still insisted on the need for people to benefit from their resources through Community Share Ownership Trusts (CSOT) and Employee Share Trusts. However CSOTs must investigated, so that we come up with the best model for implementation,” he added.

He said company management equally favor Employee Share Ownership Trusts as this encourages employees to work harder as they will benefit through dividends when profits are made.

Bimha said stakeholders were equally keen on promoting local investment instead of over emphasizing on foreign investment.

“In addition, Issues were also raised on land distribution which is currently being investigated through the land audit. There have been suggestions that we should now venture into quarter allocation of land so that no one is left out,” he said.