No one is safe – Muswere

By Edward Mukaro

THE Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) has advised citizens to adhere to the set COVID- 19 regulations, in order to curb the pandemic as “no one is safe”, in the wake of the recent spike in positive cases of the pandemic.

In recent weeks, the Southern African nation has experienced a worrying upsurge of both new confirmed cases and deaths due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, unlike in the first wave where deaths and positive cases were relatively low.

Citizens in some quarters have developed a false sense of the impact of the pandemic, as witnessed by the thousands who have been arrested by the nation’s police force, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for flouting COVID- regulations, among them failure to wear or properly out on a mask in public spheres.

16,286 arrests of citizens flouting COVID- 19 regulations were made by the 21st January 2021.

A statement released by the Ministry of Information and Publicity and Broadcasting Services deputy minister, Hon Jenfan Muswera the government implored the nation to strictly adhere to advice from authorities and health professionals saying, “We are in the thick of the battle of our lives and our clarion call goes to everyone to play their part during this pandemic. COVID- 19 does not discriminate.

“It is blind to race and equally to gender. No one is safe, but we can all do something about it at individual, community and national level,” said the deputy Minister.

Giving feedback on an ad-hoc inter-ministerial Musweri said the government expects the infection rate to subdue, due to Level 4 Lockdown measures.

“As at 18th January 2021, Zimbabwe had recorded 27,892 cases; 17,372 recoveries and 773 deaths. The National Recover Rate stands at 62.4% and active cases have gone down to 9,747. We all have a critical role to play in curbing the spread of the virus,” he said.

A total of 23,925 were made in the previous week, indication a 44.5% increase from the 16.561 conducted in the preceding week.

In order to deal with the current upsurge of positive COVID- 19 cases, government s set to introduce a raft of interventions such as the creation of 500 new nursing posts to augment staff compliments and increase treatment centres; the indefinite extension of COVID- 19 allowances for civil servants and pensioners; allowance review for front line workers and a further reduction of 10% to civil servants outside the essential services, as per Public service Commission Circular Number 2 of 2021.

Currently, Zimbabwe has recorded COVID- 19 related 917 deaths from total confirmed positive cases of 30,047, while recoveries stand at 19,569. At a global level, 19.2 million cases of COVID- 19 cases have been reported, with 53.1m recoveries and 2.06m deaths, sadly.