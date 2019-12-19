Nyoni appoints new ZWMB board

By Varaidzo Zhakata

Government yesterday appointed a nine-member Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank (ZWMB) board of directors which is expected to steer the bank to greater heights. The board will be chaired by former board member Mr Matthews Kunaka.

Kunaka will be supported by Ms Chipo Bhebhe, Mrs Ntokozo Mkandla, Ms Nomagugu Ncube, Ms Rumbidzai Ninga, Mr Obert Ngwenya, Mr Lysias Kunaka, Mr Bright Magura and Mrs Mandas Marikanda as board members

Speaking at the event, Minister Nyoni urged the board to execute their duties diligently and objectively.

“As Board Members l expect you to exercise a duty of care and a duty of loyalty. The duty of care generally requires Directors to exercise an objective, reasonably prudent standard of skill and care in the discharge of their functions. This obligation includes an oversight responsibility to see that the Bank functions within the law to achieve its purposes.

“The duty of loyalty binds you to act in good faith and in the best interests of the corporation, prohibiting you from placing yourself in a position in which duties to the Bank and personal interests conflict,” she said

She also called upon the members to focus mainly on women economic empowerment.

“It is a fact that improving financial support for women will increase the number of new businesses, which in turn, would boost economic activity, leading to increased productivity and growth,” she said.

Minister Nyoni further implored the board to acknowledge the wide social responsibility it has to the general populace and the country at large since they are being entrusted to safeguard public funds.

“Beyond these base Legal duties, you must recognize the broad social responsibilities that you have to the general public and even to the country because you are being trusted to safeguard public funds.

“This requires maintaining the necessary state of mind, to be involved, engaged and aware. This obligation should not be construed as independent of your legal obligations,” cautioned minister Nyoni.

Kunaka, the newly appointment leader of the board said that the board is prepared to continue the work that was started by the previous board.

“Your faith has not been misplaced. We will need to enhance the momentum that the previous board had. We will continue to work hard with our parent ministry and ensure that we uphold the bank’s name.

“A lot has been done and a lot more still needs to be done hence we cry for capital. The bank needs to be capitalised,” remarked Mr Kunaka.

The Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank was founded in 2018 and was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. It has its headquarters in the capital city Harare. It is the first women’s bank in Southern Africa.