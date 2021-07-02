One man’s trash is one man’s gold, goes the old adage

By Wellington Zimbowa

THIS proves true for one of the country’s most enterprising green innovations that rely on waste to engender a better eco-system, providing sustainable solutions in Environment, Sanitation, Water availability, and Food security.

Jojatis Bio Wastewater Management Systems (JBMS) and Zim Earthworm Farms (Pvt) Ltd (ZEF) are two sister companies founded by Dr Ephrem Hwingwiri in 2012, to create value out of waste, through cleaning the environment and restoring agricultural productivity using earthworms and other biotechnologies

Dr Hwingwiri is a respected academic with an extensive glistering research profile in agriculture and the environment.

“Both companies are private companies registered under the Laws of Zimbabwe, established to process and beneficiate organic waste and waste water using earthworm technologies,” read the company profile.

Dr Hwingwiri added: “Yes, we have developed innovations in both solid waste and wastewater (sewage) management systems based on Earthworm Technology with working examples in Harare (Stoneridge, Borrowdale Brooke, Glen Lorne, Mt Pleasant, Highlands Pockets Hill, New Caledonia, some farms in Buhera, Mt Darwin, Bindura, Ruwa Marondera Beitbridge). We convert biodegradable waste to organic fertilizer using earthworms. Our fertilizer is distributed through Farm and City Farmshop and Farmbizz branches across Zimbabwe.”

With Harare City Council among other towns in the country having torrid times with its garbage, it appears such innovations from enterprises such as JBMS can offer reliable and sustainable alternatives.

According to the company, biodegradable waste from urban communities is just disregarded without any appreciation of its potent economic value attached and left for urban authorities who are facing severe capacity ability to manage it.

“The said technology enables ZEF to mitigate waste management challenges through the construction of earthworm-based composters, developing earthworm breeding facilities, creating value from the separation of waste at source and decomposition of biodegradables at source, and thereby, preventing the disposal of biodegradable solid waste to landfills. Zima Earthworm Farms (ZEF) advocates for a paradigm shift towards innovative and cost-effective technologies that are sustainable, ecological, and environmentally friendly. ZEF has developed its own home-grown technologies which embrace the global consensus framework of solving the seemingly insurmountable challenges relating to Zimbabwe solid waste management in an innovative way,” added the company whose technologies are patented.

With most of the country’s soil being sandy, requiring fertility interventions, fertilizer application has become common, but unfortunately, this is not sustainable as it causes major ecological damages in the long run.

The sandy soils constituting about 70 percent (%) are low in organic matter and PH, mainly in high rainfall areas, while fertilizer application increases leaching.

“Continuous application of chemical fertilizers has proved to be costly and unsustainable; hence, our recommendation to use humus-rich vermicomposting organic fertilizer. The humus-rich vermicomposting which is on the market will neutralize acidic soils, buffer the nutrients from leaching; hence, less chemical fertilizer shall be required,” added Hwingwiri.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has served Harare City Council with an environmental protection order, giving it a 10-day ultimatum to clear all the illegal dumpsites in Mbare.

These bio-fertilizers are useful in horticulture, maize, and tobacco farming, among other crops.

The company is also focused on addressing perennial water challenges through solving the industrial and sewage effluent, urging people not to use treated water towards flushing their toilets or discharging industrial effluent into water main bodies, utilizing its technologies to recycle the water for other non-potable uses.

Cuba is one of the countries that rely on vermicomposting to sustain its agriculture sector, which came under a heavy siege at the peak of the USA sanctions, with the Government fully adopting vermiculture to bypass the impact of acute fertilizer shortages.

However, the company is bemoaning operational challenges caused by the lack of green light to establish enough centers in rubbish hot spots such as Mbare.