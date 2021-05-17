Partnerships key in veld fire management

By Wellington Zimbowa

THERE is need to be more diligent this year to safeguard the abundant national yield projected this year following a good rainfall season in the previous agriculture season that also created a flourishing fauna and flora, which brings forth a conducive environment for veld fires, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu has said.

Addressing delegates at the national Fire Launch on Wednesday, at Gwebi College, in Mashonaland West, Minister Ndlovu implored key for partnerships in veld fire management.

The 20021 theme is, “Veld Fires and Food Security- Protect the harvest” and seeks to highlight the imminent threat of veld fires to national food security, despite the projected all-time record harvest this year, unless necessary systems are put in place in the fire management advocacy and systems implementation.

“… A theme with a focus towards revealing the nexus between veld fire management and sustaining food security. The country’s agricultural yield projection for the 2020/21 season indicates a bumper harvest, one of its kind in 37-years.

“Following the heavy rains we received, there is high biomass even in areas that traditionally have low biomass, implying that the country is highly vulnerable to veld fires in the 2021 fire season,” said Minister Ndlovu.

Several high ranking guests such as traditional chiefs from the area including Senator Chief Sansoli, local parliamentarian, Mashonaland West Minister of State Affairs Hon Mary Mliswa.

According to Zimbabwe’s policy guidelines, the veld fire season in Zimbabwe stretches from 31 July to 31 October, annually, and implemented through the National Fire Management Strategy and Implementation Plan of 2006.

Added Minister Ndlovu: “Veld fires have become an issue of National concern is given their wanton destructive nature. Each year, the country loses over a million hectares of forests and grasslands, depriving wildlife and livestock of pastures and leaving the country, counting losses of property, crops and life.

“We should therefore all work together to prevent catastrophic losses to our harvest from veld fires.”

Also speaking at the event, Agriculture, Lands, Livestock and Fisheries Deputy Minister Douglas Karoro urged concerted efforts by farmers and the whole country in the fight against veld fires.

He said this year the country was projected to get 3.7 billion tons of cereals.

Zimbabwe’s annual average burnt area from 2010 – 2020 is 1 million hectares according to official statistics.

A1 and A2 resettlement areas constitute the major area of the affected area; the statistics went on, averaging 60 percent (%) of the burnt area.

With only 400 out of the total 18,000 A2 resettled farmers having 99-years leases, that espouses environmental protection issues, a wide information gap has been blamed for the numerous veld fire cases among these farmers.

The National Fire Week Launch is meant to raise awareness amongst communities on the need to prevent veld fires by undertaking pre-fire suppression measures such as fireguard construction, biomass reduction and early controlled burning.

A veld fire prediction undertaken by the ministry together with EMA, using biomass as indicated by the Normalised Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI), as a proxy for fuel load, and the previous fire behaviour as indicated by the burnt area in 2020, shows that the country is generally in the high risk (65.2%) to extreme risk (24.7%) to veld fires, compared to medium (43.3%) to high (23.1%) risk in 2020.

Mashonaland West tops the list of the highly vulnerable provinces followed by Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central and Manicaland, while the two Matabeleland Provinces, Midlands and Masvingo are this time around at high risk to veld fires.