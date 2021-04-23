PAVCON adapts to new normal with ease

By Edward Mukaro

LEADING manufacturer and distributor of concrete products, PAVCON Industries (Pvt) Limited has managed to ride through the first quarter of 2021, spurred by the innovative, diverse and digitalized product line that has enhanced the firm’s ever growing brand to new heights.

The CIFOZ registered firm’s product line ranges from interlocking pavers, compressed common bricks, kerbestone, in particular, while services vary from manufacturing paving products to paving and driveway services.

PAVCON is arguably one of the few success stories of fast rising businesses amidst the pandemic (COVID- 19) era and it’s not a surprise that the success of the firm has been achieved under tough conditions that require a mixture of business acumen and excellent marketing strategies.

Young and innovative businessman, Shelton Paza has undoubtedly managed to steer his ship to safe shores.

The BusinessConnect caught up with the entrepreneur to get a vivid picture of how he (Paza) has managed to withstand the test of time, where other promising businesses fell by the wayside.

Paza stated that modern business must invest in modern technologies (3D technology) in order to get the required business results, while at the same time satisfying customers.

“3D Technology has a big impact in the market… people (business community) still have a feeling that it’s expensive, but it’s the way to go.

“We cater for the requirements of our valued customers across the nation and strive to develop a series of new designs with brilliant and aesthetic appeal. We also cater for the customized requirements with precision, visional accuracy and consistent finishing by using 100% clear virgin raw materials for our products,” said Paza.

The Standards Association of Zimbabwe (ISO 2018) certified firm, that commenced operations as a modest venture in Harare, years ago, has moved to consolidate its market share, as one of the fastest growing construction firms.